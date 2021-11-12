Tune in, read up and drop the needle with these movies, books and albums sure to make their Christmas or Hanukkah more entertaining. Here are our picks for the top arts and entertainment gifts for the 2021 holiday season, with a special eye toward artists with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

“Secret Seattle: An Illustrated Guide to the City’s Offbeat and Overlooked History,” by Susanna Ryan: Dive into forgotten parts of Seattle history via whimsical illustrations by the artist behind Seattle Walk Report. $20 at booksellers

Nirvana “Nevermind” 30th Anniversary sets: The local grunge gods get a remaster for the 30th anniversary of their seminal release. A range of sets are available, including a Deluxe Collection that features eight LPs of concerts and unreleased tracks, as well as a 40-page hardcover book. $20–$260 at shop.nirvana.com

Brandi Carlile “In These Silent Days”: Written during the pandemic at her home in Maple Valley, Carlile’s lauded release is beautiful and introspective. $15 CD, $25 LP at amazon.com

“Columbia Classics Volume 2”: This collection of classics, remastered in 4K ultra-high-definition, includes the classics “Anatomy of a Murder,” “Oliver!” “Taxi Driver,” “Stripes,” “Sense and Sensibility” and “The Social Network,” plus more than 30 hours of special features, a collectible book and more. $165 at amazon.com

“Legends of the North Cascades,” by Jonathan Evison: An Iraq War vet flees to the wilderness of the North Cascades with his daughter in this mediation on family, survival and exploration. $27 at booksellers

“Spike,” by Spike Lee: Hundreds of never-before-seen photos from the sets of Spike Lee’s movies, from “She’s Gotta Have It” to “Da 5 Bloods,” fill this visual history of the prominent filmmaker’s work. $49.50 at booksellers

“The Metallica Blacklist”: For the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s influential “Black Album,” 53 artists covered their favorite song in the style of their choosing. It makes for a transcendent album that’s sure to influence again. $30 for four CDs, $160 for seven LPs at metallica.com/store

“Savage Love: From A to Z,” by Dan Savage: An illustrated collection of 26 never-before-published essays fills this celebration of 30 years of the Savage Love column, by Seattle’s (and America’s) premier sex advice columnist. $20 at booksellers

Beatles “Let It Be” 50th Anniversary Edition: This super-deluxe collection includes new stereo mixes of the album, outtakes, jams, rehearsals and studio chatter, as well as the unreleased 14-track “Get Back” album, a hardcover book and much more. On CD or LP. $140–$200 at usastore.thebeatles.com

“Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood,” by Dawn Turner: This memoir breaks apart stereotypes about Black Chicago and delves into how Turner and her sisters came to very different fates in life. $27 at booksellers

“Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series”: For the first time, the iconic sci-fi series is available on Blu-ray, featuring every episode in high definition, as well as nine house of special features, including cast and crew interviews, documentaries and more. $90 at amazon.com

“Crossroads,” by Jonathan Franzen: The first in a trilogy, this novel is set in the shifting culture of the 1970s, focusing on a family struggling for personal freedom and change. $30 at booksellers

“Citizen Kane”: Orson Welles’ groundbreaking film gets a Criterion Collection 4K digital restoration. The set also includes audio commentaries, interviews, a BBC documentary and more. $40–$48 at criterion.com

John Coltrane “A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle”: This previously unknown recording took place at a small Seattle club called The Penthouse in 1965 and is a rare live recording of the suite, with extended riffs and solos. $14 CD, $36 LP at amazon.com