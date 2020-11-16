Tune in, read up and drop the needle with these movies, books and albums sure to make their Christmas or Hanukkah more entertaining. Here are our picks for the top arts and entertainment gifts for the 2020 holiday season, with a special eye toward artists with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

“Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits”

Celebrate the martial arts icon and Seattleite with this set of digitally restored versions of his five action films, plus interviews and more on seven Blu-ray discs. $100 at criterion.com

“One Life,” by Megan Rapinoe and Emma Brockes

OL Reign star Megan Rapinoe provides an inspiring look into her life as an Olympic gold medalist, World Cup champion and outspoken social activist. $27 at booksellers

Alice in Chains “Facelift” Deluxe Box Set

It doesn’t drop until January, but they’ll appreciate knowing they have this 30th anniversary set on order since it’s limited to 2,000 units. Along with multiple formats of the groundbreaking record featuring “Man in the Box,” the release includes a poster, hard-cover book and more. $152 at aliceinchains.warnermusic.com

“The Cold Millions,” by Jess Walter

The Spokane author’s latest novel is a page-turning look at his hometown’s Free Speech Fight of 1909. Both the themes — socio-economic disparity, police violence and labor unrest — and the characters will draw you in. $29 at booksellers

“Buck Rogers in the 25th Century: The Complete Collection”

Future Earth is in recovery from nuclear war and Buck Rogers, lost in space for 500 years, must help it survive! This Blu-ray set includes the movie and two TV seasons, and adds new audio commentary, interviews and more. $100 at amazon.com

Advertising

Deep Sea Diver “Impossible Weight”

The local alt-rock band’s latest release is filled with emotionally charged songs, some raging and some reflective. $35 for a signed LP at thedeepseadiver.bandcamp.com

Dolly Parton “A Holly Dolly Christmas”: The country music icon’s first Christmas album in 30 years includes reimagined standards, new originals and guest performances by Michael Bublé, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and more. $18 on red vinyl, $17 on CD at amazon.com

Shabazz Palaces “The Don of Diamond Dreams”

The latest release from the Seattle hip-hop duo mixes rap with electronica, jazz and funk to create a sound all their own. $17 on LP, $10 on CD at megamart.subpop.com

“Schitt’s Creek” Complete Collection

It’s the show we all need right now. Relive the Emmy-sweeping series in all its snarky, uplifting glory with this DVD collection of all six seasons. $45 at amazon.com

“The Best of Me,” by David Sedaris

The great humor essayist selected the best stories from his 25-year career for this collection of weird, warm, laugh-out-loud tales. $30 at booksellers

“Living Color: Angie Rubio Stories,” by Donna Miscolta

This collection of short stories, from Seattle’s Miscolta, follows a Mexican-American girl as she navigates life through the 1960s and ’70s and builds her own identity. $18 at booksellers

Advertising

John Prine “Crooked Piece of Time: The Atlantic & Asylum Albums (1971–1980)”

This limited-edition CD box set includes the seven studio albums the late singer-songwriter recorded from 1971 and 1980, along with posters and a 20-page booklet. $55 at store.rhino.com

Tom Petty Wildflowers & All the Rest

A remastered version of the classic “Wildflowers” on two LPs, plus a bonus LP of 10 more songs from the album’s sessions make up this highly anticipated tribute to the late rocker. $40 at store.tompetty.com

“Shit, Actually: The Definitive, 100% Objective Guide to Modern Cinema,” by Lindy West

For those who love both great movies and great writing, comes this new book from Lindy West, who, before becoming a feminist essayist and icon, was a movie critic for The Stranger. $27 at booksellers