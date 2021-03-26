Americans are living longer, and we’re all looking for ways to make the most of those additional years. It’s never too early to begin planning how you’ll enjoy that increased longevity — or to help older parents navigate their later years.
How meaningful is prediabetes for older adults?
A new study indicates that the condition might be less of a worry than once believed.
The latest chapter in senior living: 6 dimensions of wellness
Active aging isn’t just about living longer — it’s about how to keep thriving as we age to enjoy and make the most of that longevity.
Keep mind, body and social life vibrant as you age
Active aging isn’t just a physical concept; it also means finding new things you enjoy.
Health and social benefits of life in a senior living community
There are ways to help the process go smoothly and ensure the senior finds a community where they can engage, socialize and thrive.
Reverse mortgages offer seniors financial flexibility
If you or your spouse is 62 or older, you’re eligible to access a portion of the value of your home.
6 questions to ask during a senior housing tour
Today’s seniors are enjoying increased longevity, so where they choose to live has become an important consideration.
Cooperatives provide a worry-free housing option for seniors
For many for active adults ages 62 and older, cooperative housing offers home ownership without the hassles.
The upside of downsizing: Active adult communities appeal to those seeking ideal fit
Demand for houses in communities built especially for ages 55 and older continues to grow, powered by downsizing empty nesters as well as buyers who have simply had their fill of yard work and major household maintenance.
Resort-style amenities keep residents active, entertained
Some senior-living communities are upping their amenities game by offering bars and restaurants, spas and salons, movie theaters and more.