It’s no surprise that health care costs are among the top financial concerns for those thinking about retirement. Studies predict that a couple retiring at age 65 may spend $300,000 to $400,000 (after taxes) on their medical expenses.

“Most people have no idea how much they’re going to need for retirement expenses as a whole, let alone medical expenses,” says Jim Black, CEO of The Retirement Solution, which operates throughout Washington. “Medical expenses may be more than you think, so it’s a good idea to think of those costs — and save for them — separately.”

When establishing a financial goal for retirement, it’s important to consider when you want to retire and where you live, says Anne Marie Stonich, chief wealth strategist at Coldstream Wealth Management, which has offices in Seattle and on the Eastside. She says this is especially important in Washington, where medical costs are projected to outpace general living expenses in the years to come.

How do those nearing retirement age determine exactly how much to budget for possible expenses, from glasses and hearing aids to major surgery? Here are three considerations to simplify the process.

1. Medical expenses in retirement are a long-term investment.

“Part of saving for retirement is saving for future medical expenses, so everyone should start as soon as possible,” Stonich says. More specifically, she suggests contacting a health insurance specialist about five years out from retirement to explore insurance options. An informed estimate can help limit unexpected expenses.

For early retirees in Washington, Stonich recommends budgeting approximately $25,000 a year per couple until eligible for Medicare, and then roughly $12,000 per couple thereafter. But these numbers are general approximations. Everyone should discuss their specific needs with their financial professional and health insurance specialist.

2. Save for insurance premiums and out-of-pocket expenses separately.

Regardless of the type of Medicare coverage you buy, premiums with prescription drug coverage will account for about 80% of your health care costs. The good news is that premiums are a fixed monthly cost, making them easier to budget and pay for. The bad news is that Medicare pays 80% of the approved amount of a doctor or hospital bill, leaving you or your medigap plan to pay the remaining 20%. And while Medicare covers many medical expenses, it doesn’t cover everything, no matter which type of plan you have.

Another thing to remember, Stonich says, is that private-market insurance typically isn’t as comprehensive as employer-sponsored plans. This means that pre-Medicare retirees will not only have to pay more for substantially reduced coverage, but they will incur larger out-of-pocket expenses and deductibles. This is doubly true for dental coverage.

3. Don’t rely solely on your HSA for medical expenses in retirement.

While a health savings account (HSA) is a great way to build a tax-free nest egg for retirement, you may very well need more than the $7,300 per year contribution per family that’s currently allowed.

“Most people don’t start saving for retirement until age 47, which doesn’t give you a huge cushion by retirement,” says Black, who recommends putting aside even a small amount of money monthly.

Black suggests budgeting for emergencies even if they are unlikely to happen. On the other hand, keep in mind that most of your health care expenses will be predictable and easily budgeted.

“There’s a balance of having enough money saved, and worrying that you never have enough,” Black says. “Being well-informed is the foundation of striking that balance.”

Additional strategies

Jim Black and Anne Marie Stonich offer the following strategies for saving for retirement:

• Fund an HSA account and invest it for growth — and then, to the extent possible, don’t touch it. Stonich says this approach will allow these funds to grow, which means you have more for medical and dental expenses in retirement while potentially reducing your tax burden before that.

• Acknowledge that you may need long-term care assistance and come to terms with the costs associated with those services.

• Revisit your financial plan at least annually to account for new information and situations. “If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that we never know what might happen, especially regarding health and wellness,” Stonich says. “Flexibility in the face of uncertainty will yield better results for the longer term, and a happier and healthier retirement.”

• Keep enough liquid cash to meet your out-of-pocket health care expenses for the year, based on past years’ expenses and other anticipated expenses.