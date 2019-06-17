Seattle-based Zulily, an online retailer that offers flash deals on rotating brands and products, is holding its second-annual Zulily Thrill Fest for 72 hours, June 18–20, with steep discounts and giveaways.

Brands in the sale include KitchenAid, Crayola, NYDJ, Ergobaby, Laura Geller, The Sak, Burt’s Bees, Perricone MD and Muk Luk. The company says there will be special deals on “hundreds of sales and thousands of styles daily,” and that the event will be the retailer’s biggest sale to date.

Shoppers can expect to find deals on products in Kitchen (up to 60% off), Toys (up to 56% off), Women’s (up to 78% off), Home (up to 70% off), Men’s (up to 77% off) and Baby Gear (up to 60% off). Plus, there will be dash offers — including some items for only 99 cents — that are only available for a few hours, one-day offers and items only available to Zulily social media fans.

Zulily will also give away prizes through its app. Customers who sign in to the Zulily app and do something simple like hearting a brand will automatically be entered for the chance to win a prize, including a $5,000 Zulily shopping spree or a Cuisinart 18-Bottle Compressor Wine Cellar valued at $1,170.