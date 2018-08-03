So that happened. Khloé Kardashian celebrated a new Good American launch with a private workout.

A gigantic image of Khloé Kardashian in her Good American activewear was revealed early this morning, spanning almost the entire rooftop of the downtown Seattle Nordstrom store, leading many in surrounding buildings to buzz about a celebrity appearance.

The reality-TV star and clothing designer did appear at the store — for a workout class on the roof led by celebrity-trainer Gunnar Peterson for Good American’s Good Squad members Emily Skye, Shaniece Hairston, Precious Lee, Juliana Herz and Mackenzie Dern. Good American co-founder Emma Grede also participated.

It was described as a private event to celebrate the launch of the line’s activewear collection, and no public appearances are scheduled.