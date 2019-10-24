Advent calendars are a classic tradition, providing a fun build-up to Christmas for kids. But more and more companies are now releasing Advent calendars for adults, featuring beauty supplies, decadent treats and — of course — booze. Here are some picks for young and older.

For kids

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar ($40 at major retailers): First came Lego City, then Lego Star Wars. Now, there’s a Lego Harry Potter Advent calendar and it’s starting off with a bang, with Harry, Hermione, Ron and Dumbledore minifigs, all decked out in holiday garb (Christmas sweaters, natch!), as well as Hedwig, a micro Hogwarts Express, Great Hall feast supplies and more, for 24 days of magical fun.

Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar ($40 at gamestop.com; available Oct. 28): You’ll be the hero with each adorable, pint-sized Marvel favorite they pop open from this limited-edition Advent calendar from Everett-based Funko. (Seriously, even Thanos is adorable!) The Game Stop version has three exclusive characters.

Meri Meri Enamel Pin Advent Calendar ($42 at merimeri.com). Your cool kid will swoon over this mix of classic and seasonal pins that will add a perfect amount of holiday pop to her jean jacket. Or, you know, a cactus for all the time.

For adults

Heritage Distilling Co. Spirits Advent Calendar ($50 at heritagedistilling.com and Total Wine & More locations): Gig Harbor-based Heritage Distilling is offering this boozy Advent calendar for the second year. It comes packed with 24 50-milliliter bottles of its award-winning spirits, including Brown Sugar Bourbon, Huckleberry Flavored Vodka, Heritage Gin and much more.

Direct Wines Wine Lover’s Advent Calendar ($140 at macyswinecellar.com): After quickly selling out its debut run last year, this wine calendar is back, featuring 24 quarter-bottle-sized red, white and sparkling wines from around the world — ending with a festive Prosecco for Christmas Eve. It’s the perfect nightly reward yourself for wrapping a present or getting a Christmas card written.

Aldi Wine Advent Calendar ($70; available Nov. 6): If $140 is a bit steep and you have friends or family in Southern California or the Midwest, have them grab an extra one of these wine Advent calendars when they’re released (really, you can enjoy it whenever you visit next). Last year’s, which included 24 quarter-bottles of wine from around the world, was a huge hit, selling out quickly. Trader Joe’s, are you listening?

Net-a-Porter Beauty Advent Calendar ($260 at net-a-porter.com). In its second year, this luxe beauty box lets you try a range of the most coveted skin and hair care products, as well as a few universal makeup products, such as Marc Jacobs mascara and Charlotte Tilbury liquid lipstick. Look for items from Dr. Dennis Gross, Johanna Vargas, Sunday Riley and more, for a beautiful holiday season.

Sugarfina Advent Calendar ($48; available Oct. 25 at retail locations). Advent calendars often feature small sweet treats; this one takes that up several notches. Already sold out online, you can still look for it at Sugarfina retail locations (call first to avoid frustration) and indulge in Candy Cane Caramels, Christmas Tress, Gingerbread Cookies, Snowmen Gummies and more.