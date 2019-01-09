Make it easy to hop between the office and gym with these versatile athleisure pieces.

It can be hard to keep those fitness resolutions once the shine of the new year wears off. Make it a little easier to hop between the office and gym with these versatile workout clothes you can wear all day. They’re stretchy enough for a bike ride or trail hike, and nice enough for many Seattle offices.

Puma Luxe Jacket ($85 at Nordstrom). Perforated sleeves, a pop of color and ribbed details make this tracksuit jacket sporty-chic. Pop it on over a basic black dress or jeans and tee, and you’ll look so contemporary, only you will know it has moisture-wicking dryCELL technology.

Oiselle Mile One Pullover ($98 at oiselle.com). This soft, warm, merino wool pullover was designed for winter runs, but fits right in at the office, with thin stripes and a wide, cropped body for easy layering. The lightweight, non-itchy fabric is upcycled through the Seattle company’s Fabric Forward Program to reduce waste.

Nau Stretch Motil Pants ($130 at nau.com). Multitask in these water-resistant stretch twill pants that feel like pajamas, perform like track pants and pass as work clothes to take you from team meeting to the trail. Made in Portland from organic cotton and recycled polyester.

BetaBrand Palazzo Dress Pant Yoga Pants ($61 at betabrand.com). Now available in black pinstripe and navy macro-grid, these soft, stretchy pants help you sneak in a yoga class on your lunch break.No one will be the wiser, and you’ll look great at both class and work.

Smartwool PhD Light Base Layer Quarter-Zip Top ($95 at REI). This moisture- and odor-resistant merino-polyester blend is ideal for running, hiking, skiing — and frigid offices. The duo-tone design has a preppy look, and breathable mesh panels provide air flow.