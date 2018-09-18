These petite clutches featuring blanket-weight Pendleton wool on the front and leather on the back.

Warm up your wardrobe for fall with the Cecelia Stitch PNW Minimalist Day Clutch, featuring blanket-weight Pendleton wool on the front and full-grain cognac leather on the back. A detachable leather strap allows it to function as a wallet, clutch or wristlet.

The distinctively Northwest design is made by hand in Seattle and built to last. Choose a geometric pattern of black and white, or opt for rich autumnal hues of brown, red and orange.

The clutch is 4.5 by 6.5 inches to hold your necessities, and fits most iPhones with a case. Full-sized bags and custom orders are also available.

$38 at ceceliastitch.com and Pike Place Market on Fridays in the craft section