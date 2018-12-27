Plus, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale continues.

Upcoming specials, savings and deals in the Seattle area:

• Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Save up to 50 percent on select items across departments, including items from Alice + Olivia, Theory, Rebecca Minkoff, Something Navy, Vince and more. The sale runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2 in stores and at nordstrom.com.

• Filson Winter Sale: Get at least 35 percent off rugged, locally designed bags, clothes, outerwear and accessories for men and women in stores and at filson.com.

• REI Year-End Clearance: Get up to 50 percent off selected items in stores and at rei.com.

• Alaska Airlines Flash Sale: Get deals Thursday, Dec. 27, only on flights, including from Seattle to Honolulu, starting at $189 each way. Visit alaskaair.com to find the rates.