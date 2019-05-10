A decade ago, when the Jonas Brothers started pumping out the catchy tunes that launched them into the pop music stratosphere, each famously wore a purity ring.

Now all three have traded their purity rings for wedding bands. But while the purity bands were matching, the weddings that led to the wedding rings — including the edible Ring Pop that Joe Jonas reportedly accepted last week at his marriage to actress Sophie Turner — have been vastly different.

The Vegas quickie

Joe, 29, the swaggering star Jonas, married Turner, a “Game of Thrones” star, May 1 in a 15-minute ceremony at the Chapel L’Amour, a room in A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Jesse Garon, a pompadour-wearing Elvis impersonator, officiated. (In a coincidence, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu were also married on May 1, 1967, also in Vegas.)

Garon, who performed more than 600 Vegas weddings last year and was previously unfamiliar with the Jonases, said the wedding differed from what he’s accustomed to mostly in size. “They had a really huge group of 40 people,” he said. “Most people have five or 10.”

Also memorable was the end of the ceremony. “They knew how to have fun,” Garon said. “When we started singing ‘Viva Las Vegas,’ they got into it. Those brothers could sing OK.”

Diplo, the DJ and music producer who had attended the Billboard Music Awards earlier that evening with the couple, captured the ceremony for followers and fans on Instagram Live.

Turner, 23, wore a white low-necked jumpsuit with a traditional bridal veil. Joe and his brothers, Kevin, 31, and Nick, 26, who served as groomsmen, wore matching gray suits.

The surprise wedding was sensational enough to suit the rock star, recently described as “the indisputable lead Jonas” in W Magazine. But this was no whirlwind secret romance: Fans started posting images of the couple together in 2016. In October 2017, they announced their engagement with corresponding Instagram posts. Each shared an image showing Turner’s pear-shaped engagement ring.

Despite its quirk and camp, the Las Vegas wedding may have been as practical as it was spontaneous. Now that they are legally married in the United States, the couple is free to have the more formal wedding fans were expecting this summer in France. (Joe mentioned plans for the summer wedding during an interview on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in March. A month later, he told “The Zach Sang Show’s” audience he would be marrying in France.)

If a second wedding ceremony is in the works for Joe and the newest Mrs. Jonas, they will be following in the footsteps of his younger brother. But possibly with fewer sequins, and dresses, and everything.

Multicultural — and multi-day

In December, Nick married Priyanka Chopra, 36, an actress, singer and former Miss World, in a pair of lavish ceremonies, both in India, after a July engagement. The couple said their “I dos” first in a Christian ceremony Dec. 1 at the Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur; Kevin and Joe, as well as the youngest Jonas, Frankie, were groomsmen. The next day at the palace, they hosted an official Hindu ceremony for 400. Both weddings were preceded by a Mehendi, a traditional Indian celebration during which henna is applied to the bride’s hands and feet, and by a Sangeet, another traditional Indian prewedding event.

Chopra’s wedding dress for the Christian ceremony was custom made by Ralph Lauren and covered in more than 2 million mother-of-pearl sequins. Topping it was a 75-foot veil that could have doubled as the world’s largest and fanciest tarp.

Nick wore a black double-breasted tuxedo, also custom-made by Ralph Lauren. For the Hindu ceremony, Chopra wore a hand-embroidered fire-engine red lehenga with hand-cut organza flowers, French silk knots and crystals, according to the Indian designer Sabyaschi’s Instagram post. The groom accessorized his gold hand-quilted silk sherwani with a diamond necklace and Christian Louboutin shoes.

But back to the stateside wedding reception for Nick and Chopra, which was at Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, a restaurant in Belmont, North Carolina. That party was inspired by the Jonas brothers’ late great-grandmother, was held in January, extending the festivities to 2019. This may have been enough celebrating for Nick. During a recent episode of “Carpool Karaoke,” Corden, the host, asked him, “Was there a point during your many weddings that you thought, ‘I’m done with these weddings?’” Nick admitted there was, adding, “It was when I looked at the bill.”

Low-key opulance

By comparison, Kevin Jonas’ 2009 wedding to Danielle Deleasa was a bit more low key, though it took place during a December snowstorm. The couple, now the parents of two daughters, married at Oheka Castle, a French-style château on a sprawling estate in Huntington, New York.

Kevin’s brothers were by his side. As his bride approached in a Vera Wang lace and tulle gown, Kevin, wearing a black tuxedo, fought back tears.

He couldn’t have known at the time that his wedding, with its enchanted forest theme, would one day seem tame compared with his brothers’. And neither did his brother Joe during a toast to the newlyweds at the reception.

“This is crazy,” he said of the elaborate setting. “I can’t top this.”