An English herbal tea combines the flavors of the popular summer cocktail.

The idea was worth a laugh. Gin and tonic tea? Why not just mix a gin and tonic and be done with it?

But wait. Flamboyant & Co. Gin and Tonic Tea ($16 for 15 bags at chelseamarketbasket.com) is a fragrant English herbal tea that combines juniper, lemon grass and chile in little mesh sachets for a savory, slightly pungent blend. A spritz of lime is not a mistake, nor is chilling it for iced tea. It would make a nice summer house gift.