There’s nothing like a Seattle summer, and you’ll want to make the most of every sun-filled moment (at least until the wildfire smoke pushes us all back inside). Prepare a beach kit now so you can make a dash for the sand whenever the mood strikes — or temps rise above 75. (So hot!)

Whether you’re hitting the sand for some me-time or are taking the whole crew, this playful and practical gear can help make your beach days the best days.

The latest version of the locally designed, submersible, waterproof Seattle Sports E-Merse Neox Case ($18 at REI) uses stretchy Neoprene-like material to protect your electronics at depths of up to 10 feet, so you can paddle board, swim, kayak and splash worry-free — and capture it all on camera right through the transparent case.

Share the tropical Tommy Bahama Windsurfer Beach Blanket for Two ($60 at tommybahama.com) with your bae — or the kids or the dog… At 6-feet-square, it stakes out your space, and the bright orange-trimmed windsurfer design is easy to find on a crowded beach. Made of super-soft 100% cotton.

Bring your own shade with the GCI Outdoor Big Surf Chair with SunShade ($75 at REI). The portable beach chair has an adjustable 50+ SPF shade so you can hang out on the beach all day, sunburn-free. A built-in side table and beverage holder are within reach, and a four-position reclining back and padded headrest keep you comfy when it’s time for a nap.

Your summer needs a soundtrack. The cute sand- and water-resistant SunnyLife Beach Sounds Speaker ($50 at sunnylife.com and amazon.com) amplifies your tunes in style. It combines a retro look and AM/FM radio receiver with wireless Bluetooth technology and a compartment for your phone. Available in jungle print, watermelon, rainbow and summery pastels.

Target’s new Vineyard Vines collaboration includes the clever Vineyard Vines for Target Jumbo Inflatable Ring Toss ($40 at target.com), a nautical-themed five-piece ring toss game. You toss the rings onto the cone to score points — but that’s not all. When you need to cool off, take the rings to the water for a float!

And, please, don’t forget the sunscreen. Maybe two bottles.