Formal or casual, midi or maxi, these dresses can all dance the night away.

While shopping for a wedding-guest dress is much more fun than, say, browsing for a staple white tee, it does come with stresses.

There are so many factors to keep in mind: Is the event fancy and formal or daytime-dressy? Will it be cold in the venue or sweltering in the sun? And the most important question of them all: Is it comfortable enough to dance in all night long?

We can’t answer every question for you, but we can get you started with five chic ideas that could be worn to a range of events — and that you can definitely dance in.

DVF Gia Dress ($598, available for preorder at dvf.com). Silk scarves make up this bold, graphic dress that flows and flows.

City Chic Jackie O Lace Fit & Flare Dress ($129 at nordstrom.com). A square-cut neckline makes this plus-size, lace dress extra chic.

Y.A.S Satin Midi Dress with Kimono Sleeve ($103 at us.asos.com). The tie waist lets you perfect the fit on this easy, cool dress.

Saylor Lilly Dress ($264 at shopbop.com). A miniskirt-length lining lets you strike a balance between flirty and demure.

Ulla Johnson Elisa One-Shoulder Ruffled Velvet Dress ($600 at net-a-porter.com). This stunner in a rich brown will take you through party seasons to come.