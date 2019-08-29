The neck pillow is not the travel world’s most popular piece of gear. Some people swear by them to help make the best out of a bad sleep situation; most think they’re useless but schlep them around airports anyway.

But this accessory has come a long way since the most infamous inflatable options hit the market. Today, online retailers have pages and pages of options so you can buy one well before your flight. But which models are worth your time and money?

We tested three, plus a bonus, to guide you through your travel-neck-pillow shopping process. The contenders include the Easy Breather by Nest Bedding ($60), the Cabeau Evolution Classic ($30), the Trtl ($30) and a cervical collar, or neck brace ($10–$20 at most drugstores). See which pillow — or medical device — is most popular in our video.