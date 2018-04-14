Portland-made Thunderpants aren't your granny's granny panties.

End wedgies forever with Thunderpants — cute women’s underwear with enough fabric to keep you covered.

These may be the most comfortable underpants you’ve ever worn, with a high waist that tucks in your tummy, and wide, elastic-free bands that keep them in place. But these aren’t your granny’s briefs — they feature bold, hipster prints such as a retro Space Invaders motif, orange koi fish, cheerful thunderclouds and brightly colored root veggies.

Thunderpants are made in Portland using organic cotton and water-based inks, so they’re gentle on the earth as well as your body. Available in sizes small–XXL.

$24–$27 at thunderpantsusa.com and Velouria (Pioneer Square)