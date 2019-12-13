There’s lot of cool — and expensive — tech that will wow your loved ones this holiday season. But if you’re on a budget, there are still great gadgets you can add to their stockings. Here are six favorites that cost less than $50.

Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth speaker ($40 at soundcore.com): The best speaker you can buy for under $50 looks, feels and sounds much more expensive than it is. The LED lightshow can be adjusted or turned off at the touch of a button.

Anker PowerCore Fusion ($23 at amazon.com): This high-speed wall charger has a built-in battery that allows it to function as a power bank, so it can charge your devices even when an outlet is not available.

Apple iTunes and Google Play Store Gift Cards (starting at $10): While some may consider gift cards unimaginative, most tablet or smartphone users will appreciate being treated to some apps or music from the Apple or Android online stores.

Roku Players (starting at $29 at roku.com): Roku continues to be the best way to add streaming services to your TV. The Roku Express ($29) is perfect for 1080p televisions, and 4K television owners may want to look towards the Roku Premiere ($39) or Roku Streaming Stick+ ($49) to get the most out of their televisions.

ThermoWorks ThermoPop ($34 at thermoworks.com): An excellent instant-read thermometer that is reliable and looks great, too, with many different colors available.

Wyze Cam ($20 at wyze.com): Wyze HD security cameras with night vision are the best value on the market, with good video quality and a built-in adjustable foot stand. You can record 14 days of rolling coverage to the Cloud for free.