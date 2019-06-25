The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the Seattle-based company’s biggest sale of the year on new merchandise, starts on July 12 for Nordstrom credit card holders, and is open to everyone July 19–Aug. 4.

The company says the sale will feature a “better-than-ever selection of new arrivals,” with men’s brands such as Hugo Boss, AG, Adidas, Nike, Ksubi, Cole Haan, Ted Baker and Russell Wilson’s Good Man Brand.

Check out the slideshow above for a sneak peek at some of the clothes, shoes and accessories that will be temporarily marked down.

During the Anniversary Sale, all Nordy Club cardmembers receive early access to shop starting on July 12 at 12:30 p.m. EST online and at local opening times in-store. Icon-status cardmembers can pre-shop the sale July 9–11 in-store, while Ambassador-level cardmembers can pre-shop July 10–11 in-store.

Sign up for a Nordstrom card by July 10 and receive a $60 Bonus Note redeemable at Nordstrom.