Thrill the gardener, plant lover or patio party planner on your list this Christmas.

Top garden and patio gifts for the 2018 holiday season:

Seattle Seed Organic Microgreens Starter Kit

Help them become a micro-farmer with this local windowsill kit that includes everything they need to grow a microgreen garden, including two varieties of organic microgreens seeds (one zesty and one mild), a growing tray, soil wafers and instructions. Each kit includes enough seeds for multiple plantings. $20 at seattleseed.com

Barebones Harvesting and Gathering Bag

Perfect for hauling foraged finds indoors (or home from the farmers market), this handsome bag is constructed of water-resistant waxed canvas with multiple pockets and a drop-out bottom that lets you quickly unload your harvest. Convertible straps let you carry it in multiple ways. $65 at barebonesliving.com

“Turn This Book Into a Beehive!”

This clever book by Lynn Brunelle, a former writer for “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” includes 20 experiments that help kids (and adults) understand bee behavior and the importance of bees to the environment. And the beehive created from the book attracts non-stinging mason bees that will help pollinate your garden. $20 at

amazon.com

ForanSuon Cloudscape Planter

These 3D-printed porcelain vessels pop with color and texture — and originality. Made in Seattle and finished with a glazed interior, they’re perfect for use indoors to hold succulents or tealights, or bring them outside for a dinner party centerpiece. Available in three sizes and multiple colors. $29–$49 at MadeHere Seattle (Pioneer Square) and foransuon.com

Womanswork Garden of Paradise Arm Saver Garden Gloves

These sturdy and adjustable vegan garden gloves have synthetic leather palms and extra-long cuffs for protection from scratches and sun, while the beautiful floral print on the cotton-twill backs adds a dash of English garden romance to her outdoor chores. $32 at womanswork.com

The London Plane Seasonal Flower Arranging Class

Your loved one will learn how to create gorgeous, modern floral arrangements in the local flower shop’s loose and romantic style at these classes that focus on regional, seasonal foliage. Private classes can also be arranged. Prices vary at The London Plane Flower Shop (Pioneer Square)

Fermob Luxembourg Bar Trolley

This standout indoor-outdoor piece is perfect for entertainers, with two levels of storage and a design inspired by the outdoor furniture in the Jardin du Luxembourg in Paris. Made of lightweight aluminum, it comes in a range of brilliant colors, with a removable top tray, wine-bottle holder and oversized wheels that make it easy to roll around. $1,110 at lumens.com

New Roots Organic Standard Veggie Bin

Give the gift of fresh, delicious organic produce with a subscription to this Ballard-based delivery service. Send local, seasonal fruits and veggies straight to their door on a weekly or biweekly basis. You can also send a gift certificate. Starting at $32 a week at newrootsorganics.com

Haws Copper Watering Can

Made out of solid copper, this beautiful and balanced watering can has a timeless design that will look stylish in any garden, indoors or out. It’s also supremely functional, with a design that prevents spilling and a removable brass rose that lets you pour or sprinkle water onto delicate plants. $121 at kauffman

mercantile.com

Billy Twang 4-Piece Grill Set

Forged from steel and coated with a nonstick finish, this sleek and sturdy grill set includes a turner, fire poker, tongs and ash shovel made to elevate your campfire or backyard cooking experience. $110 at Filson (Sodo) and filson.com

Music of the Spheres Wind Chimes

Harness the wind to create sweet music on your deck or patio with these large-scale, U.S.-made wind chimes in soprano, mezzo, alto, tenor and bass pitches, and a variety of tonal scales. $96-$3,400 at Sweetlife Farm (Bainbridge Island) and sweetlifefarm.com

Blomus Nido House Birdfeeder

Give them outdoor décor that’s as chic as their living space. This minimalist, stainless steel birdfeeder attracts wildlife to their yard and does double-duty as a piece of modern art for the garden. $91 at Digs (Ballard) and digshowroom.com

Green Mountain Grills Daniel Boone Stainless Wi-Fi Pellet Grill

For the aspiring — and techy — grill-master, this grill cooks meat easily and evenly with wood pellets that impart a delicious smoky flavor. It’s also Wi-Fi-enabled, so you can adjust internal grill temperatures and monitor food progress from afar. $774–$799 at Sutter Home & Hearth (Ballard) and greenmountaingrills.com

Elgato Eve Aqua

Keep your garden healthy while maximizing your water efficiency with this new smart device that connects between your tap and hose to schedule waterings and track water usage. Use your smart phone to start and stop watering, and set the auto shutoff to prevent overwatering. $100 at amazon.com