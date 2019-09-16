Kids love fart jokes. And now there’s a hilarious book that revels in adding a little stench to a classic fairy tale.

“Hobgoblin and the Seven Stinkers of Rancidia,” by twin brothers Kyle and Derek Sullivan, is a send-up of Snow White, featuring a flatulent hobgoblin, a king named Fiddlefart and barking spiders.

The Seven Dwarves are replaced by the Seven Stinkers: Yucky, Icky, Musty, Fusty, Grody, Poot and Toot.

Launching this week from Pacific Northwest publisher Hazy Dell Press, the chapter book for ages 8–12 engages hard-to-please tween readers with imaginative adventure, fun illustrations, silly fart references and lots of so-bad-they’re-good puns. Read it together at bedtime to share laughter and a positive message of empathy and inclusivity.

$16 at Kinokuniya (International District), Phinney Books, Queen Anne Book Company and Paper Boat Booksellers (West Seattle)