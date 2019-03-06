Switch it up from dinner and a movie with a local company's flask-making and whiskey-tasting class.

Looking for a date night that’s a little more unique than dinner and a movie?

Ballard adventure-gear company Uphill Designs has got you covered. The company’s small team makes handcrafted leather and canvas goods, and now they’ll teach you how, too. Its first Flask Making & Whiskey Tasting Class debuts on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, from 4–7 p.m.

During the three-hour immersive experience, you’ll hand-dye, tool and set hardware on a personalized leather-wrapped 8-ounce flask, using the same rugged, vegetable-tanned cowhide leather Uphill Designs uses on its products.

After the sharp objects are put away, you’ll taste top-shelf whiskeys from around the world with master bartender Tommy Patrick, manager of The Whiskey Bar and owner of Seattle Bar Supply. All materials, flasks, tools, snacks and whiskey are included.

Additional classes, such as belt making, are ongoing, and gift certificates are available.

$150 per person. Sign up at uphilldesigns.com/shop/gift-certificate or call 360-878-2476.