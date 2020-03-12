Whether you’re concerned about theft or you just want to check in on a mischievous pet, home security cameras can provide alerts and peace of mind.

There are plenty of great options to choose from, with features such as two-way communication, night vision, cloud storage and HD video for prime video quality. But it can feel daunting to sift through everything out there to find a good match. These are CNET’s picks as the best home security cameras in every major sub-category, from smart doorbells to the models that work well with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

Arlo Pro 3

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $500 for a two-camera system at arlo.com

The good: The Arlo Pro 3 comes in a two-camera pack, along with a required hub. Older Arlo hubs work with this system too, and additional individual cams cost $200 each. The Pro 3 has a built-in siren and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. A USB drive in the hub handles local storage. The 2K streaming is stellar (assuming your Wi-Fi connection is solid).

The bad: It’s expensive, and unlike the Arlo Pro 2 and Ultra cameras, the Arlo Pro 3 doesn’t come in a one-pack kit with a hub. So, if you don’t have a hub, you have to get the pricey $500 two-pack.

The bottom line: The Arlo Pro 3 has crisp live streaming, fast alerts and a wide range of advanced features that set it apart from other outdoor security cameras. If you have the money to spend, the Arlo Pro 3 should be at the top of your list.

Arlo Video Doorbell

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $150 at arlo.com

The good: The 180-degree viewing angle and 1:1 aspect ratio shows more of the live feed, including packages left by your front door. A built-in siren makes this Arlo buzzer more like a home security camera than its Nest and Ring doorbell counterparts.

Advertising

The bad: Arlo’s Video Doorbell doesn’t come with free cloud storage, meaning you have to pay for the Arlo Smart plan, starting at $3 per month to get 30 days of saved video clips (along with other advanced features). At more than 5 inches tall, this doorbell is bigger than most of its competition, including the large Nest Hello.

The bottom line: Arlo’s $150 Video Doorbell is an excellent doorbell at a reasonable price.

Wyze Cam

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $20 at wyze.com

The good: This indoor security camera costs just $20. It has free cloud storage and a microSD card slot for local storage.

The bad: You only get one motion zone for free.

The bottom line: Wyze’s tiny security camera is surprisingly awesome.

Nest Cam IQ Indoor

CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

The cost: $299 at store.google.com

The good: The $299 Nest Cam IQ has an 8-megapixel, 4K image sensor and improved 12x digital zoom for access to new livestreaming security features. A hardware upgrade improves the audio quality of Nest’s two-way talk function.

The bad: You still have to pay at least $10 per month for continuous cloud video storage. The camera’s price doesn’t quite match up with the features added.

The bottom line: The Nest Cam IQ is a solid camera that costs a little too much to readily recommend it to most home-security DIYers.