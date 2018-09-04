Get decked out for football season with these fanwear finds for true 12s.

Football season is about to kick off. Wear Seahawks your pride on your sleeve, chest, back and wrapped around your neck with these unique takes on football fanwear for the whole family.

Forever Collectibles Men’s Seattle Seahawks Blue Retro Stripe Crew Sweater ($75 at nflshop.com). Stand out in the crowd when you sport this stylish, slim-fitting crew sweater in royal blue with horizontal stripes and an oversized knit hawk design. The lightweight acrylic takes you from preseason through the playoffs.

Old Navy NFL Retro-Team Racerback Tank for Women ($25 at Old Navy). This cute, casual ringer tank top has contrasting emerald trim and a racerback with “Seahawks” proudly marching down the middle. Soft heathered jersey lends a trendy, feminine feel to your team spirit.

Sweetpea and Boy Seattle Football Helmet Men’s/Unisex Lightweight Hoodie ($43 at sweetpeaandboy.com). Represent indie-style in this eco-jersey hoodie, handprinted in a Seattle garage using nontoxic, water-based ink. The subtle, original design simply says “SEA” on a football helmet. It makes a great layering piece, with a cool kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm.

Forever Collectibles Women’s Seattle Seahawks Oversized Scarf ($30 at nflshop.com). No jersey? No problem. Throw this cozy oversized scarf over any outfit for instant fan flair. The green-and-navy riff on buffalo plaid is Northwest all the way, and it acts as a portable mini-blanket to keep you warm in style.

Outerstuff Toddler College Navy Seattle Seahawks Yard Rush T-Shirt ($18 at proshop.seahawks.com). This tee is 100 percent cotton jersey and 100 percent adorable. Perfect for pregame photo ops, it almost makes it look like your future fan is in the game.

Seattle Seahawks Backpack ($25 at Bartell Drugs). Send your 12th kid back to school with this cool navy backpack that shows their true colors. It’s got the standard zippers, water bottle holder and top handle they need, plus a bold vertical stripe and Seahawks logo to set it apart.