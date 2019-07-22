Like ice cream and barbecues, summer and frizzy hair go hand in hand. Oscar Blandi, a Manhattan stylist, has three tips for keeping strands sleek.

1. Frizziness is actually a product of dryness. “You have to work on your hair the same way you work on your skin,” Blandi said. And perfectionists start early.

“I have clients with curly hair who start coming in during the cold months, like January and February, and we start doing deep conditioning treatments,” he said. And regular at-home hair masks can help.

“You’re playing catch-up now, but start deep conditioning at least two times a week from now through the rest of summer,” Blandi said. Look for those without drying alcohols. DevaCurl’s Melt Into Moisture Matcha Green Tea Butter Conditioning Mask is excellent for curly hair, $36. Or add Olaplex No. 3 Hair Protector, $28, to your usual shampoo and conditioning regimen.

2. Treat your hair kindly. “Make sure your hair is about 70% dry before starting your blow-dry,” Blandi said. “And never let the nozzle sit on your hair. It should be a quarter-inch away. Start with hot and end with cold air.”

3. When you’re spending time at the pool and beach, a silicone-based protective cream or oil — on the ends only — can seal in moisture. Klorane Sun Radiance Protective Oil, $18, and the new Kérastase Soleil Crème UV Sublime, $37, offer hydration with UV protection. For muggy days, try R+ Co Moon Landing Anti-Humidity Spray with a smoothing polymer blend, $32.

Makeup to try before Labor Day

Hit pause on winter’s full-coverage foundations and matte lipsticks. Summer should be about fresh, transparent color.

“The summer heat can create challenges for the durability of lots of products,” said Beau Nelson, a makeup artist who is known for his work with Kristen Stewart. “So you want things that are long wearing, like stains, long-wear foundations and self-setting eye shadows.” Of course, he has his favorites.

Look for a water-based foundation like Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint, $65, for the barest hint of color, or the oil-free Estée Lauder Double Wear Light foundation, $42, when you need more coverage.

Top off with a transparent cheek stain like Benefit’s Benetint or Posietint, $30 each, or sheer bronzer. The new Tom Ford Glow Tone Up SPF 45 Cushion Compact, $87, is billed as a foundation but is actually a beautiful blush meets bronzer.

When it comes to eye shadow, Nelson likes the creamy yet lightweight texture of Milk Makeup Eye Pigment, $24. For summer eyeliner, he likes formulas that are blendable but will also set for a crease-proof finish.

“I apply liners at the base of the lash line and then smudge with a brush to get a gradient finish with most of the color at the base of the lash and becoming more transparent as you move upward,” he said. Check out the ones by Marc Jacobs, $25, which come in a range of finishes.

Give your lips a swipe with Hourglass Unreal High Shine Volumizing Lip Gloss, $30. It offers a good amount of pigment with a highly reflective, yet nonsticky, finish.

If you’re trying to simplify your summer makeup routine (all the more time for actual R&R), Nelson suggests a multipurpose long-wear product. He particularly likes Colorfix 24-Hour Cream Color, $18, by Danessa Myricks Beauty.

“You can use it on eyes, lips or cheeks,” he said. “Sometimes it’s the only thing I use, and sometimes I put shadow on top of it. It’s a great base to start from.”