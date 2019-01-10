Away luggage in exclusive shades of red, yellow and blue debut at a new Nordstrom pop-in.

You can now get super-popular Away luggage in the bright primary colors of red, yellow and blue as part of Nordstrom’s new travel-inspired pop-in, Up & Away. The collection, exclusive to the pop-in, also includes white and black bags with colorful zippers.

Four sizes of bag will be available, all with Away’s unbreakable shell and ejectable battery you can use to charge your devices on the go.

The pop-in launches at nordstrom.com today for Nordy Club members, and Jan. 11 for everyone. It can also be found in-store at the downtown Seattle and Bellevue locations. It runs through Feb. 24.

In addition to the Away luggage, the Up & Away pop-in also features travel accessories, such as toiletry cases, portable sound machines and luggage tags, and wellness and beauty items for travelers.