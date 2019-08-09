“Man cannot live by a Strand tote bag alone,” said Josh Peskowitz, the men’s fashion director for Moda Operandi. And stuffing our pockets with cellphones, cables and AirPods starts to get unwieldy, especially in the summer.

Enter the petite man bag, but don’t call it a “murse” (a portmanteau from “man purse”). “It’s a fashion version of the bag that Indiana Jones wore under his leather jacket,” Peskowitz said.

A few to consider:

Balenciaga Explorer Canvas Messenger Bag ($630). Just large enough to fit a passport, phone and thin wallet, this pint-size messenger bag frees up your pockets as you’re breezing through the airport lounge.

Off-White Web-Strap Rectangle Crossbody Bag ($620). If the firetruck red isn’t bright enough, hypebeasts will appreciate the industrial-duty strap emblazoned with the brand’s logo.

Muji Water Repellent Sacoche ($15). Made of durable polyester, this affordable cross-body pouch has zero branding and minimal styling, like all of Muji’s wares.

Acne Studios Brown small leather cross-body bag ($420). With its buffed leather, knotted strap and magnetic clasp, this is about as elegant as a man’s mini-bag gets.

A.P.C. Raphaël Hip Bag ($170). A hybrid of a cross-body pouch and a fanny pack, this canvas bag features two zip pockets and can be worn on the hips or across the shoulder.

Bleu de Chauffe Leather-Trimmed Canvas Bag ($250). Handcrafted by French artisans, this canvas and leather-trimmed bag can be worn on-shoulder or cross-body, depending on your mood.