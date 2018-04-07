Mudrooms with dog showers are becoming common in upscale houses.

“The fact is, when you walk a dog, whether you’re out in fields or walking on the sidewalks, your dogs pick up salt and mud,” says Ken Malian, an owner of GreenRose Fine Homes and Design in New Jersey.

Which is why Malian is building two homes with dog showers: one in a mudroom off the kitchen, the other in a three-car garage.

According to Malian, dog showers have become so commonplace — like a powder room or upstairs laundry room — that going forward, all of GreenRose’s $800,000-and-up home designs will include one. He estimates that adding a dog shower to an existing mudroom costs upward of $5,000, depending on the quality of tile used.

The national luxury home building company Toll Brothers also offers a dog shower option in many of its homes. Kira Sterling, the company’s chief marketing officer, notes that buyers find value in the “kind of controlled chaos aspect.”

For Lisa Christie, an architect in Portland, Oregon, the idea of installing a dog shower came gradually. An outdoorsy client wanted a spot in the mudroom to rinse off his climbing gear. About a month into the project, he declared his intention to get a dog, so she raised the floor of the mini-shower to make it more comfortable for soaping and rinsing a pet, and added a towel rod.

“If someone buys the house in the future and they don’t have a dog, it’s still a really useful thing,” she says.