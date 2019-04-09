VR headsets come in a few different forms. There’s the cheap headset that works with your phone and there’s the much more expensive option that requires a powerful PC or gaming console and some space to move around. In between those are standalone headsets that are cord-free and don’t require any additional external hardware to run them — something we’re sure to see more of in 2019.

These are CNET’s favorites, spanning all three categories of VR goodness.

HTC Vive

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $499 at vive.com

The good: The HTC Vive offers a flat-out amazing virtual reality experience with sharp visuals, great motion controls and full-room sensing to walk around in virtual space. Vive hardware can help indicate where your walls are, and an in-helmet camera can be used to see your space with the headset on.

The bad: It requires a high-end PC to run. Long wires and lots of equipment take time and space to set up. Steam VR offers a lot of software but it isn’t always beginner-friendly.

The bottom line: Vive is the best virtual-reality experience you can have right now, thanks to its motion controls and room-scale tracking. It’s the closest thing to having a holodeck in your home.

Oculus Rift

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent). The Rift is no longer available, but a Rift S is scheduled to launch this spring. This information is based on the Rift model.

The cost: The Oculus Rift was $675; the Rift S price has not been released

The good: The Oculus Touch controllers add impressive finger and hand movement, plus physical buttons for traditional games. The Rift headset is well-designed and compact. A strong collection of software offers many apps to explore.

The bad: The motion tracking lacks the HTC Vive’s full-room scale. It takes a while to adjust to the controls. Total cost of headset plus controllers is expensive — and that doesn’t include the pricey gaming PC you need, too.

The bottom line: The Oculus Rift offers a great combination of controls and apps for next-level VR and some room tracking, but it offers a less expansive experience than the Vive. It’s likely the Rift S will improve on that.

Oculus Go

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $199–$249 at oculus.com

The good: A completely self-contained, standalone, no-phone-or-PC-necessary VR system. Comfortable design and feel. Sharp-looking display and effective built-in speakers with spatial audio. Hundreds of apps. Oculus setup app works with iOS and Android phones. Connects for social chats with Go, Gear VR and Oculus Rift owners.

The bad: Two-hour battery life. It’s a sit-down experience (no room tracking). No expandable storage. No kid-safe settings. Lacks multiple account options.

The bottom line: Oculus Go is VR for the masses: A self-contained, standalone virtual reality headset that’s portable, affordable and delivers a great experience for the price.

Samsung Gear VR (2017)

CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

The cost: $105 at amazon.com

The good: Affordable. A large app library. New remote is comfortable and easy to use. Samsung’s new Gear VR updates work with older phones and Gear VR headsets, too. New software runs better on Samsung phones.

The bad: Locked into Oculus’ mobile Gear VR software library. Requires a Samsung phone. Lacks any ability to track movement in a room like higher-end VR headsets can do.

The bottom line: The revamped Gear VR feels similar to Google’s Daydream View VR headset, but its impressive library and software design still make it great for entry-level VR viewing on the go.