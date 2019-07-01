New flagship phones’ prices may reach well into the four-figure range, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your bank account to get a top-end phone. With little to no digging, a number of pretty spectacular phones can be had for under $500 — sometimes well under. These are four of CNET’s best choices for phones that don’t break the bank.

Samsung Galaxy S8

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $399.99 to $499.99

The good: The best-looking phone around crushes it in performance, battery life, water-resistance and wireless charging. An external storage slot lets you keep more photos, videos and music.

The bad: Its awkwardly placed fingerprint reader leads to camera smears and longer unlock times, which is aggravating when you use it to unlock your phone dozens of times a day.

The bottom line: The Samsung Galaxy S8’s fast speeds and fantastic curved screen made it one of the top phones of 2017, but the annoying fingerprint reader could sour your experience.

LG G7 ThinQ

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $379.99 to $679.99

The good: The waterproof LG G7 ThinQ has an AI camera that gives your photos a boost before you snap them. The phone has a secondary wide-angle rear camera and a headphone jack.

The bad: The phone has a familiar design, its Google Assistant button isn’t reprogrammable and battery life is unimpressive.

The bottom line: The LG G7 ThinQ is a really good phone, but one that fails to distinguish itself from more compelling offerings from Samsung, OnePlus and Google.

Google Pixel 3A

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $399 to $419.95

The good: The Pixel 3A is cheaper than the original Pixel 3 but packs the same grade-A camera that shoots great in lowlight. It can also record time-lapse videos and has a headphone jack.

The bad: The phone isn’t water resistant and doesn’t have wireless charging. Local storage is capped at 64GB, and Pixel 3A owners have unlimited uploads to Google Photos at a compressed high quality resolution, not original.

The bottom line: The Pixel 3A has the best camera for its price. But if a fast processor or more memory is your priority, get the OnePlus 6T instead.

Samsung Galaxy S9

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $463 to $599.99

The good: The Galaxy S9 once again proves Samsung’s formula of a gorgeous 5.8-inch screen, sexy dual-curved design and terrific camera for well-lit shots can’t go wrong. Whiplash-fast speeds, wireless charging and water resistance complete the package. And it looks stunning in purple and blue.

The bad: Low-light photos often look blurry and lack the fine texture and contrast of competing phone cameras. The Galaxy S9’s camera frequently, accidentally switches between modes. Its 3D avatar software is tragically bad, and a new face-unlock tool is inherently insecure. The Galaxy S9 costs more than 2017’s Galaxy S8.

The bottom line: The Galaxy S9 holds its own among 2019’s smartphones, and its price has dropped since the Galaxy S10 launch.