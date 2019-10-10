Smart thermostats do more than automate a fixed heating and cooling schedule. These app-enabled devices make it possible to adjust your thermostat whether you’re on the couch, at the grocery store or on vacation — anywhere your smartphone is connected to a cellular or a Wi-Fi network.

Many of these devices work with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri now too, giving you yet another way to adjust your thermostat settings without having to stand directly in front of it. Here are four of CNET’s favorite smart thermostats.

Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $249 at store.google.com

The good: The Nest Learning Thermostat has a larger display, a better resolution and a far-field sensor for viewing time and temperature information from a distance. It works with Google Assistant and Alexa, and Nest — finally — sells a temperature sensor as an optional accessory.

The bad: The Nest Learning Thermostat isn’t compatible with Apple HomeKit.

The bottom line: Nest is a solid smart thermostat, but the Ecobee4 (below) offers more smart home integrations and a better overall value.

Honeywell Lyric T5

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $150 at honeywellhome.com

The good: The Honeywell Lyric T5’s geofencing feature worked consistently well, it automated my Home and Away settings every time without complaint, and it sent prompt notifications alerting me to the changes.

The bad: While we like the thermostat’s general design, the font and layout of the touchscreen interface look dated. We’d like to see integrations with Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, Wink and IFTTT.

The bottom line: Honeywell’s Siri-, Alexa-, and geofencing-enabled Lyric T5 is smart, it works well and it offers a better value than other connected thermostats.

Ecobee SmartThermostat (2019)

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $249 at ecobee.com

The good: The Ecobee SmartThermostat adds features to its built-in Alexa speaker. It has a redesigned temperature sensor and works with Google Assistant and Siri — all for the same $249 price.

The bad: Depending on where your thermostat is located in your home, it might not be in an ideal place for an Alexa speaker.

The bottom line: Ecobee’s SmartThermostat is a solid device that’s well worth considering if you want a connected thermostat with a built-in Alexa speaker.

Emerson Sensi Touch

CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

The cost: $169 at sensi.emerson.com

The good: Emerson’s Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Thermostat works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri (via Apple HomeKit). Its touchscreen interface is responsive and easy to use.

The bad: While its touchscreen works well and the design is an improvement over the older Sensi smart thermostat, it still looks a little outdated.

The bottom line: The Sensi Touch is a solid smart thermostat, but consider the Ecobee3 Lite or the Nest E if you’re looking for similar features and a sleeker look.