The four best phones that you can charge up, no wires required.

Though not a universal feature in phones yet, built-in wireless charging is a big convenience for some users. With one less wire to plug in, you can simply place your phone on a charging pad to re-up its battery — no special case or accessory needed.

These four phones are at the top of CNET’s list of phones you can charge up, no wires required.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The good: The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a big, beautiful phone with top-tier specs including a massive battery, wireless charging and internal storage that starts at 128GB. The new S Pen doubles as a wireless remote for taking long-distance selfies.

The bad: It’s expensive and offers few real innovations over last year’s Note 8. The fingerprint reader is uncomfortably close to the camera.

The cost: $799.99 to $899.99

The bottom line: The ultra-pricey Note 9 is one of the year’s best phones. But unless you’re in dire need of an upgrade, the smart move is to wait for what the next iPhone, Pixel or Galaxy S10.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The good: Fantastic dual-lens camera shoots better than ever with improved portrait mode. Adds wireless charging. Fast speed. Starts at 64GB. Best battery life in the current iPhone line. Still has a home button if that’s important to you.

The bad: Dated look. Lacks some of the extra iPhone X camera features. Large body makes it hard to hold.

The cost: Starts at $699

The bottom line: The iPhone 8 Plus is a great phone with a spectacular camera that offers a lot of what iPhone X has under the hood, but Apple will no doubt release an upgrade later this year.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The good: The Galaxy S9 Plus one-ups the excellent Galaxy S9 with a second rear camera for taking portrait photos. Supports wireless charging, too.

The bad: Battery life fell short of last year’s model in our early tests, and the Galaxy S9 Plus suffers from the same underbaked extras as the smaller Galaxy S9. The dual-aperture camera tends to overexpose low-light photos in auto mode.

The cost: $739.99 to $859.99

The bottom line: Samsung’s Galaxy S9 Plus is the more robust Galaxy S9, and the one for power users to get.

LG V35 ThinQ

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The good: The super fast LG V35 ThinQ is water resistant, has a headphone jack, a brilliant OLED screen and a long-lasting battery that can be charged wirelessly.

The bad: The phone is LG’s priciest to date and its AI camera features still need work.

The cost: $699.99 to $899.99

The bottom line: The Galaxy S9 Plus just edges out the LG V35 ThinQ and is only $15 more on AT&T. But get the V35 ThinQ over the slower Pixel 2 XL.