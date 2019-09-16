Enthusiasts who are into shooting pics, fashionistas who want the latest and greatest, or power users who crave a huge screen and a stylus all have options in phones that have come out in the last 12 months.

This is turning out to be a banner year for new phones, with a few more highlights yet to come (we haven’t released our official review of the iPhone 11, for example). Here are CNET’s picks for the best of 2019 — so far.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

CNET rating: 5 stars out of 5 (spectacular)

The cost: $1,100

The good: The Galaxy Note 10 Plus delivers the premium goods, from a killer 6.8-inch screen and all-day battery life to excellent camera tools.

The bad: The Note 10 Plus is expensive. There’s no headphone jack, which will disappoint long-time Samsung fans. The depth-sensing camera is extremely limited.

The bottom line: Samsung closed the camera gap with rivals and created a top-of-the-line phone for people who want the best Android has to offer.

Huawei P30 Pro

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $774

The good: The Huawei P30 Pro’s four cameras take astounding photos, its battery life is superb and the design is beautiful.

The bad: Processor performance and screen resolution aren’t up there with the best. The lack of headphone jack will upset people with wired headphones and the P30 Pro uses proprietary expandable storage.

The bottom line: The Huawei P30 Pro’s impressive camera skills and vibrant design easily beat the Galaxy S10 Plus and the Pixel 3, but political entanglements mean it may be scarce in the U.S.

Apple iPhone XR

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $749–$769

The good: The less expensive iPhone XR delivers most iPhone X and XS features, including an excellent big screen in a comfortable body, fast performance, Face ID and wireless charging, and a camera that’s mostly as good as the iPhone XS.

The bad: The iPhone XR’s single rear camera lacks optical zoom and has a limited portrait mode. Its LCD screen, while large, bright and vivid, is still a step below the iPhone XS’ OLED in contrast. The aluminum XR is slightly less durable than the steel XS.

The bottom line: The iPhone XR is the best iPhone for the price, delivering most of the advantages of the iPhone XS for hundreds less.

OnePlus 7 Pro

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $787

The good: The OnePlus 7 Pro is fast, has a neat pop-up camera and its triple rear cameras take fantastic pictures — for less than its closest Samsung and iPhone rivals.

The bad: OnePlus’ new phone is heavy and isn’t rated for water resistance. It lacks wireless charging and a headphone jack.

The bottom line: The OnePlus 7 Pro’s camera, performance and price make it a go-to premium Android phone of 2019.