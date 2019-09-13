Wet weather is back. And that’s not all bad. Especially when rain gear keeps getting more high-tech and stylish, lead by Pacific Northwest companies that know the importance of things like taped seams and a hood that stays in place.

Here are some of our picks for the best rain gear from the upper left coast.

Jackets

Freeman The Freeman in Sea Pine ($325 at Freeman, Capitol Hill, and freemanseattle.com). This Seattle-made favorite is all Northwest-cool, in a color to match the Seattle sky. It has a breathable water-resistant outer layer and, of course, a flannel liner.

Filson Full Zip Hooded Anorak Jacket ($395 at Filson). Get the looks of an anorak with the convenience of a full zipper in this Seattle-designed shell made from lightweight cotton with a water-resistant finish.

Herschel Rainwear Parka ($100–$120 at herschel.com). The Vancouver backpack experts recently started making rain jackets with their same thoughtful details and sleek, minimalist design. The waterproof polyester has a bit of stretch, and two big front utility pockets keep your phone within easy reach. Seven color options let you express your individuality.

Bridge & Burn Warbler ($238 at bridgeandburn.com). Made in Portland, this jacket is like the chicer, more refined version of your Patagonia shell. It’s made from water-resistant nylon with a soft flannel lining, and comes in three colors.

Advertising

Boots

Eddie Bauer Hunt Pac Boot ($140–$170). Like anoraks and other ’90s styles, duck boots are back. Designed in Seattle, these classics come in men’s and women’s versions, in multiple heights, and in slip-on or laced styles (we like the classic with the brown leather upper). ThermaFill insulation means you can wear them well into the winter.

Chooka Eastlake Chelsea in Cheetah ($50 at shopchooka.com). Have some fun with your rain gear. Washington-based Chooka has added a festive cheetah print to its beloved Eastlake bootie, making that stomp from the bus stop to work in the rain a little more enjoyable.

Bogs Vista Angle Rain Boots ($110 at bogsfootwear.com). For a rain boot that’s as clean and chic as your favorite leather bootie, check out this pair out of Eugene, Oregon. Not just waterproof, Bogs also have a cushioned insole and include natural bio technology to fight odors. Also available in clog and tall versions.

Umbrellas

Certain Standard Small Umbrella ($65 at certainstandard.com). Yes, Seattle is still split on the umbrella, but how can you be annoyed with one this good looking? Crafted in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood, the small version includes a pop of white, a cork handle, and a petite 41-inch diameter that won’t knock oncoming pedestrians into traffic. Six lovely colors are available.

ShedRain Stratus Dualmatic Compact Umbrella ($80 at shedrain.com). Made in Portland, this premium umbrella can handle windy days and, most importantly, can be opened with one hand. The small version has a 44-inch diameter.

Pendleton Glacier Park Umbrella ($29.50 at pendleton-usa.com). You can hang onto your dreams of summer hikes through national parks with this Pendleton National Parks print umbrella, which also adds some much-needed color to dreary fall days. Made in Oregon, it measures 42 inches across.

Beyond the Northwest

Crocs Kids Crocband Rain Boot ($35 at crocs.com). If the kids have sized out of their rain boots, check out this fun new style with a retro feel from Crocs. In children’s sizes 6–13 and juniors sizes 1–3, in three colors.

Stella McCartney x Hunter Rain Boots ($475 at hunterboots.com). If you love your Hunters and love fashion, splurge on this collaboration launching Sept. 16. Fashion designer Stella McCartney brings her style and commitment to sustainability to the boots, adding a natural rubber stretch sock made from a material called Yulex that generates 80% less carbon dioxide than traditional neoprene. The lower portion is natural rubber sourced from certified-sustainable forests in Guatemala.