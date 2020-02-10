Sick and tired of dead zones in your home’s Wi-Fi connection? A mesh router can help deliver fast internet at long range. Here are the best CNET has tested.

Nest Wifi

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $269 for a router and one point at store.google.com

The good: Nest Wifi is an excellent mesh router system with impressive top speeds, strong performance at range, easy-to-use features and stable band steering. The range-extending Nest Wifi Points come in your choice of three colors and double as Google Assistant smart speakers.

The bad: Similar mesh systems with comparable coverage can be had for less than half as much. Unlike the range extenders, the Nest Wifi Router only comes in white, and it only includes a single spare Ethernet jack.

The bottom line: If you already make regular use of Google’s products and services, then the Nest Wifi is a worthy splurge for a seamless and speedy connected home.

Netgear Orbi 6

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $700 at netgear.com

The good: Fastest mesh router we’ve ever tested in our real-world speed tests. Simple, app-based setup and network management. Multi-gig WAN port. Support for Alexa and the Google Assistant lets you activate a guest network or pause the Wi-Fi to a misbehaving kid’s device with a quick voice command.

The bad: You’ll need an internet plan of at least 500Mbps to notice much of a difference. Lacks advanced features or unique functions.

The bottom line: Netgear’s fastest mesh router sets the bar for the category, but it’s overkill for almost everyone.

Netgear Orbi (2019)

CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

The cost: $129 for two at walmart.com

The good: Outstanding value. Surprisingly strong signal strength from the router. Supports Google Assistant and Alexa voice controls.

The bad: No dedicated Wi-Fi backhaul band to pass data between router and extender. No Ethernet ports on the extenders, and no USB ports anywhere. A less reliable mesh connection than Nest or Eero.

The bottom line: It’s nothing fancy, but the Netgear Orbi is a fine mesh router system at a terrific price.

Eero (2019)

CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

The cost: $249 for a 3-pack at eero.com

The good: Excellent value for a three-piece mesh system. Easy, app-based setup with automatic security updates. Stable mesh performance with no drops in any of our tests.

The bad: Limited top speeds and range from each individual device. No Wi-Fi 6 or WPA3 security support. No special integrations with Alexa.

The bottom line: If you’re looking for dependable whole-home Wi-Fi that you don’t need to think about too much, take a good look at Eero.