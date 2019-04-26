Television is one thing that seems pretty ubiquitous in our culture. But the way we get it is changing drastically.

Media streaming is what it’s all about these days and these four devices are the cream of the crop, in terms of price, interface and general ease of use.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus

CNET rating: 5 stars out of 5 (spectacular)

The cost: $59.00 to $69.99

The good: The Roku Streaming Stick Plus delivers 4K and HDR video in a compact package for an affordable price. Its dead-simple interface puts every streaming service on a level playing field. Roku has more 4K HDR apps and better search than competitors. Its responses are lightning fast, its video quality as good as any streamer, and its remote can control your TV’s volume and power.

The bad: The menus can seem dated compared to rivals, and some apps use old-school layouts. Voice search and control is worse than some competitors.

The bottom line: With its simple design and focus on features you’ll actually use, Roku’s affordable 4K HDR streamer is one you should get.

Roku Premiere Plus (2018)

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $49.00 to $49.99

The good: The Roku Premiere Plus delivers 4K and HDR video in a compact package for an affordable price. Its dead-simple interface puts every streaming service on a level playing field. Roku has more 4K HDR apps and better search than competitors. Its responses are lightning fast, its video quality is as good as any streamer and its remote can control your TV’s volume and power.

The bad: Unlike the more-expensive Streaming Stick Plus, it lacks support for 5GHz and 802.11ac Wi-Fi networks. Its voice capabilities are worse than Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K at the same price, and Roku’s menus are dated compared to rivals.

The bottom line: Roku’s affordable 4K HDR streamer is a superb buy, but it’s worth another $10 to get the superior Wi-Fi of the Streaming Stick Plus.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $49.99

The good: Better streaming format support than anything in its price range. Voice features are best-in-class, and Echo and Dot owners can control it with Alexa. Its app and game selection is superb, responses are lightning fast and video quality is as good as any streamer. The remote can control volume and power on TVs and sound bars.

The bad: The user interface pushes Amazon content too aggressively. The selection of 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision TV shows and movies is worse than on Apple TV 4K or Roku.

The bottom line: It flogs Amazon content too much to beat Roku, but for Alexa fans or 4K HDR TV owners who insist on Dolby Vision, the Fire TV 4K Stick is a great value.

Apple TV 4K

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $175.99 to $179.99

The good: The Apple TV 4K delivers the best streaming video available to compatible 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision TVs. It offers the most polished streaming experience today, the best remote on the market and excellent Siri voice options. It’s $30 more than the non-4K box.

The bad: The Apple TV 4K is expensive. It doesn’t stream YouTube in 4K or HDR. Cheaper streaming devices from Roku and others offer similar image quality and capabilities, as well as more 4K apps.

The bottom line: If you can swing the price and want the best streamer available today, get the Apple TV 4K.