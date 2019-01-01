The best noise-canceling, wireless, budget and bone-conduction headphones.

If you’re looking for a new set of headphones, the first thing you’ll notice is that you’re faced with a multitude of styles. So we’ve put together this list of top picks for those who prefer brevity — and fewer options.

These four models are CNET’s picks for the top headphone in a variety of configurations and styles.

Sony WH-1000XM3

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $350 at sony.com

The good: These excellent-sounding headphones are more comfortable and 20 percent lighter than their predecessor. They offer slightly improved noise canceling and perform better as a headset for making calls. Battery life is strong, and they have some nifty extra features geared toward frequent travelers.

The bad: Your ears can get a little warm inside the ear cups. There were some adaptive noise-canceling hiccups.

The bottom line: With their comfortable fit and improved performance, these headphones have become the noise-canceling headphones to beat.

Jabra Elite Active 65t

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $140 at jabra.com

The good: The Active Elite 65t are fully sweat-resistant, truly wireless earphones that fit comfortably and securely. They sound excellent, perform reliably and are great for making calls, with two microphones in each earpiece. Battery life is decent at 5 hours and the included charging case delivers two extra charges. A quick-charge feature allows you to get 1.5 hours of juice from a 15-minute charge.

The bad: The relatively tight, noise-isolating fit isn’t for everyone. Motion sensor doesn’t have much use at this point.

The bottom line: These wireless earphones are the best alternative to Apple’s AirPods.

Tribit XFree Tune Bluetooth Headphones

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $50 at amazon.com

The good: The XFree Tune sounds terrific for the money. It’s comfortable to wear and seems relatively well built. The headphones fold up to fit into an optional carrying case, and battery life is rated at a healthy 24 hours at moderate volume levels.

The bad: The carrying case boosts the price by $5. The Tribit logo could be less prominent. Amazon’s product page touts noise-canceling technology but it’s only for voice calls.

The bottom line: You won’t find better full-sized, wireless headphones in this price range.

AfterShokz Trekz Air

CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

The cost: $150 at aftershokz.com

The good: The Trekz Air is a slimmed down bone-conduction headphone that offers improved sound and is very comfortable to wear, leaving your ears open to hear the outside world. It works well as a headset for making phone call and comes with a nice carrying pouch.

The bad: While the sound quality is improved, it’s still not as good as what you’d get from a comparably priced “traditional” headphone.

The bottom line: The Trekz Air is a very likable sports headphone, particularly for people who want a secure-fitting headphone that doesn’t cover or prod their ears.