When it comes to (relatively) cheap, good phones, we’re really living in a world of plenty.

Costs have dropped and software is getting better, which means that inexpensive phones with last year’s parts (or even parts that were made the year before) are still going to serve you well. Here are the top cheap phones we love.

Apple iPhone 7

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $349 (refurbished) to $449.99

The good: The iPhone 7 still has the biggest key features you’d want: a fast processor, water resistance, a more durable solid-state home button, and really good cameras with rear optical image stabilization. iOS 12 should help this phone perform even better than on iOS 11.

The bad: Lacks the extra speed and improved camera quality of the iPhone 8. No fancy Face ID or other iPhone X-type designs, which will likely spread to other iPhones soon in the fall. No headphone jack (an adapter comes in the box). No wireless charging.

The bottom line: The gap between iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 isn’t as great as you think, and for the right price, this is still an excellent pick if you’re not chasing the latest bleeding-edge iPhone and want to save some money.

Motorola Moto G6

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $141.99 (locked) to $319.99 (unlocked)

The good: The Motorola Moto G6 has a near-stock version of Android Oreo, good dual-rear cameras, fast charging and a sleek design. And it’s amazingly affordable.

Advertising

The bad: The battery life is not as long as last year’s Moto G5 or G5 Plus.

The bottom line: The Moto G6 is a great value, despite its minimal drawbacks.

Motorola Moto G6 Play

CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

The cost: $93 (Verizon prepaid service only) to $169.99

The good: The Moto G6 Play’s battery is better than phones that cost much more money.

The bad: In everyday use, the speed is fine, but it got one of the lowest scores in our speed tests this year. The screen is difficult to see in bright sunlight and it lacks waterproofing.

The bottom line: The Moto G6 Play has a long battery life for the cost, but smart buyers would up-level to the Moto G6 for just a little bit more.

Alcatel Idol 5S

CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

The cost: $124 to $202.35

The good: The Idol 5S has a premium build, amazing speakers, a fingerprint reader and it runs Android Nougat — all while being affordable.

Advertising

The bad: It has the shortest battery life of any phone we’ve tested in the past two years.

The bottom line: The Alcatel Idol 5s is an otherwise great budget phone, but the battery is its Achilles’ heel.