More often then not, must-see gadgets at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas aren’t something you’ll use in your daily life. So I typically troll the 2.9-million square feet of floor space looking for gadgets that will make anyone’s digital life more efficient. With that in mind, here are a few that caught my attention, plus their planned release dates.

Matrix Juno

The Matrix Juno, a countertop-sized rapid beverage chiller, showed off some cold power in impressive fashion. It uses proprietary thermoelectric cooling technology to rapidly and precisely chill any beverage in lighting-fast time. A demonstration showed a 12-ounce can of beer brought to ice-cold in less than two minutes. Once plugged in, it’s simple to use. Insert a canned or bottled drink and push a button (there are preset temperature settings). Juno integrates a cutting-edge thermoelectric cooling engine and a proprietary mixing mechanism with a liquid bath with a 2,300-milliliter capacity. When activated, the TEC engine uses the Peltier effect to quickly cool the beverage, creating a super-fast chilling system without the need for dangerous chemicals or environmentally harmful refrigerants.

Due out in the 3rd quarter of 2020 with an MSRP of $299, but available for preorder now at $199 at junochiller.com.

Scosche Extendo Telescoping Mounts

I can say first-hand that products by Scosche work. So I was excited to see its new phone mounts for vehicles, home and office. In all, Scosche has nine new Extendo Telescoping Mounts. People sit differently, are different sized and want their phone at different angles, which makes the Extendo a perfect accessory. They have models with an arm that adjusts from just over 5 feet to just over 8.5 feet with a 220-degree angle adjustment. When mounted, your smartphone will have a 360-degree axis, enabling almost any angle in landscape and portrait mode. The Extendo attaches to a window, dashboard, countertop, backsplash — most any flat surface, and the mounts are Qi-certified for wireless charging.

Available in the spring of 2020 from $25–$70 at scosche.com.

PhoneSoap AirSoap

I’ve written previously about PhoneSoap’s Pro device, which sanitizes and destroys 99.99% of bacteria on your smartphone in just five minutes. PhoneSoap has announced its latest venture into the health-tech space — the AirSoap air purifier system. It takes a unique approach to air purification, utilizing adapted ionic wind technology, termed Electric Wind. According to PhoneSoap, this generates a high-energy plasma field that kills bacteria and polarizes airborne particles. Bacteria are collected in a filterless graphene system, resulting in cleaner and healthier air than traditional filter-based air purifiers. AirSoap uses dishwasher safe, reusable graphene collecting plates to efficiently reduce and eliminate invisible particulates such as pet dander, pollen and dust mites, thereby reducing allergy symptoms and improving sleep quality. And if you want to know a deep fact on the cleaning, AirSoaps advanced air purification system traps and kills even the smallest viruses, down to 14.6 nanometers, which is much more effective than even the best disposable HEPA filters.

Available in Q2 2020 for $299 at phonesoap.com.