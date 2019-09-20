Welcome to the sweet spot for big-screen TV size. Nearly every mainstream TV series on the market includes a 65-inch iteration. And since they’re an increasingly common size, 65-inchers are cheaper than ever. You can get a solid budget model for under $500, and sets with excellent image quality starting at just a few hundred more than that.

This list represents four of the best TVs CNET has reviewed in our test lab.

LG OLED65B8PUA

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $1,789 at amazon.com

The good: The LG B8 has spectacular image quality, second only to LG’s more-expensive OLED TVs among models we’ve tested. It delivers perfect black levels, superb uniformity, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. Its striking design features a super-slim panel.

The bad: It can’t get as bright as competing LCD TVs.

The bottom line: LG’s entry-level OLED TV doesn’t compromise picture quality.

TCL 6 series (2018 Roku TV)

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $800 at tclusa.com

The good: The affordable TCL 6 series has excellent overall image quality, with deep black levels, very good brightness, rich contrast and accurate color. Its Roku smart TV platform is the best available, with a simple interface and extensive streaming app support. The TV handles both HDR10 and Dolby Vision high dynamic range sources.

The bad: Brightness and video processing fall short of some more expensive TVs.

The bottom line: With superb picture quality that rivals TVs costing twice as much, TCL’s 6 series is the best TV value we’ve ever reviewed.

LG OLED65C9PUA

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $2,497 at amazon.com

The good: The LG C9 OLED TV has better image quality than any television we’ve ever tested. It delivers perfect black levels, wide viewing angles, superb uniformity, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. Video processing is slightly better than last year. It adds HDMI 2.1 features and support for Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2 are coming soon. Its striking design features a super slim panel.

The bad: The C9 is expensive, and 2018 OLED TVs perform almost as well for much less money. It can’t get as bright as competing LCD TVs.

The bottom line: If you want the best TV picture quality and are willing to pay for it, the LG C9 should be the first 2019 TV on your list.

Vizio M658-G1 Quantum (2019)

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $800 at vizio.com

The good: The M-Series Quantum has excellent picture quality for the money, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. Its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control.

The bad: Less HDR punch than some competitors. Poor remote and on-screen smart TV system. Many models named M-Series Quantum won’t perform as well as the one we reviewed.

The bottom line: By bringing quantum dot color to a more affordable price point, the M-Series Quantum breaks new ground among midrange TVs.