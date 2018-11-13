The picture technology of 4K TVs is stunning, and you no longer have to drain your bank account to get one.

TV picture quality has come a long way in the last few years, so if you are still watching that set you bought shortly after Y2K, you’re in for a surprise.

The picture technology of 4K TVs, in particular, is really stunning, and you won’t have to drain your bank account to get one. These are the top 4K TVs that CNET has reviewed over the last year or so.

TCL Roku TV 6-Series

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $650–$1,000 at amazon.com

The good: The TCL 6 series has excellent overall image quality, with deep black levels, very good brightness, rich contrast and accurate color. Its Roku smart TV platform is the best available, with a simple interface and extensive streaming app support.

The bad: Brightness and video processing fall short of some more expensive TVs.

The bottom line: With superb picture quality that rivals TVs costing twice as much, TCL’s 6 series is the best TV value we’ve ever reviewed.

LG OLEDC7P

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $1,698–$2,478 at amazon.com

The good: The LG C7 is tied with several other OLEDs as the best-performing TV we’ve tested to date. It delivers perfect black levels, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. It’s compatible with both major HDR formats, and HDR image quality is better than last year. Its striking design features a super-slim panel.

The bad: The less expensive LG OLEDB7A has the same image quality.

The bottom line: The LG C7 is near the top of the best overall TVs we’ve tested, but the nearly identical B7A is a superior value.

LG OLEDC8P

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $1,897–$7,997 at amazon.com

The good: The LG C8 is the best-performing TV we’ve tested to date. It delivers perfect black levels, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. Uniformity and video-processing options are slightly better than last year. Its striking design features a super-slim panel.

The bad: The C8 is expensive, and cheaper versions are available. It can’t get as bright as competing LCD TVs.

The bottom line: LG’s C8 OLED TV sets the standard against which all high-end TVs will be judged.

Vizio M-Series

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $960 at amazon.com

The good: The Vizio M-Series has excellent overall image quality, with deep black levels, plenty of brightness, rich contrast and accurate color. It handles both HDR10 and Dolby Vision high dynamic range sources. It plays well with phones, Alexa and Google Assistant devices. Unlike the TCL 6 series, it comes in a 70-inch size.

The bad: The TCL 6 series is a better TV overall for basically the same price.

The bottom line: Although it’s no longer the top midrange TV value, Vizio’s M-Series still delivers an impressive level of image quality and features for a relative bargain.