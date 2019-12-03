Two-in-ones — also known as convertible laptops — continue to grow in popularity, and PC makers are meeting the demand with a growing number of models at different specs, sizes and prices.

Premium models offer the best functionality in the lightest, smallest bodies, and with powerful battery life to get you through a long flight or a full day of work. While several of our top picks are convertible laptops — those with 360-degree hinges where the keyboard rotates around to the back of the display — there’s a detachable two-in-one here, too, which is more tablet PC than laptop and has a removable keyboard.

Check out CNET’s picks for the best laptops that can cover all the bases.

Lenovo Yoga C930

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: Starting at $910 at lenovo.com

The good: Lenovo’s Yoga C930 puts its 360-degree hinges to work as the two-in-one’s speaker system. The included active pen is discreetly housed and charged in the C930’s body and its webcam has a physical slider to block it when not in use. Performance and battery life are excellent for its class.

The bad: The included pen is a little small for extended use and there’s no option for discrete graphics. But there are no real deal breakers unless you object to its price.

The bottom line: Excellent performance and a stylish and functional design make the Lenovo Yoga C930 simply one of the best two-in-one laptops available.

HP Spectre x360 (13-inch, 2019)

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: Starting at $700 at store.hp.com

The good: The HP Spectre x360 13 is one of the best ultraportable two-in-ones available with lots of component options including three display choices, multiple privacy and security features and class-leading battery life. HP includes a laptop sleeve and full-size active pen.

The bad: Premium laptops come with premium prices. The low-power display is too dim for outdoor use.

The bottom line: A stylish, thoughtful design, excellent component options and very long battery life all make the HP Spectre x360 13 one of the best premium, two-in-one, ultra-portables around.

HP Chromebook x2

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $435 at amazon.com

The good: The x2’s compelling design makes it simple to shift from laptop to tablet and back. Stylus and keyboard included. The touchscreen looks good and is responsive. It has two cameras and great speakers. There’s a sufficient array of ports and connections. Battery life is respectable.

The bad: Integrated storage is limited to a measly 32GB. The keyboard is a bit mushy. Awkward stylus holster.

The bottom line: HP’s Chromebook x2 raises the bar for the two-in-one category, combining effective design, peppy performance and a fine display at a killer price.

LG Gram 2-in-1 (14 inch, 2019)

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $1,199 at lg.com

The good: The LG Gram 14 2-in-1 laptop is an ultralight pen-enabled convertible with extraordinary battery life for its class. It has more ports and connections than other premium convertibles along with an active pen included for writing and drawing.

The bad: You might need some time to adjust to the keyboard layout; there’s no holder or garage for the pen; and the speakers sound thin.

The bottom line: The 2019 LG Gram 14 2-in-1 laptop lives up to its pedigree, delivering awesome battery life and strong performance at a lighter weight than the competition.