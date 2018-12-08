All four of these tech devices received an "outstanding" rating from electronics reviewers.

Got someone on your holiday gifting list that deserves a bit of a splurge? Or maybe you just want something really nice for yourself. These four devices are some of the best gifts CNET editors have found for under $250.

Sonos One

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $179

The good: The Sonos One integrates full-fledged Alexa voice control, just like an Amazon Echo speaker but with better sound quality. It offers most of Alexa’s smart home controls and its far-field microphone performs similarly to an Echo. The Sonos One works seamlessly as part of a Sonos multi-room system, and can pair with another One for stereo sound. Apple AirPlay 2 is now supported and Google Assistant is coming, too.

The bad: The One costs twice as much as the new Echo. It cannot form a stereo pair with an existing Sonos Play:1. Google Assistant may not arrive until 2019. It doesn’t work the way you’d expect if you have an Echo within earshot. There’s no Bluetooth.

The bottom line: The Alexa-powered Sonos One is the first smart speaker that actually sounds good with music — and even more new features will be coming to it in the months ahead.

Apple TV 4K

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $179–$199

The good: The Apple TV 4K delivers the best streaming video available to compatible 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision TVs. It offers the most polished streaming experience today, the best remote on the market and excellent Siri voice options. It’s just $30 more than the non-4K box.

The bad: The Apple TV 4K is expensive. It doesn’t stream YouTube in 4K or HDR. Cheaper streaming devices from Roku and others offer similar image quality and capabilities, as well as more 4K apps.

The bottom line: If you can swing the price and want the best streamer available today, get the Apple TV 4K.

Logitech Harmony Companion Universal Remote

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $150

The good: The Harmony Companion is a unique universal-remote system that makes it possible to control your entire home theater using your iPhone or Android phone or tablet, or the included simple remote, via the Harmony Hub. The remote is remarkably light and thin, and operates via RF, rather than IR, so you don’t need line-of-sight to your components. Its battery lasts a year. Harmony’s activity-based buttons offer easy operation for functions like “Watch TV.” The updated app makes initial setup much easier than past versions.

The bad: It’s relatively expensive. The updated app can be somewhat buggy and frustrating to use. The included remote isn’t backlit. It has only three dedicated activity buttons which support six activities, requiring a non-intuitive long-press for the secondary activities. The option to control your devices via a smartphone is cool, but not that useful compared to a physical remote. Initial setup requires an Android or iOS device.

The bottom line: The Harmony Companion delivers the best universal remote experience for the money, making your home entertainment center easier to use than ever.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $150

The good: The SoundSport Wireless is a very comfortable in-ear wireless Bluetooth sports headphone that’s sweat-resistant and sounds great. The earphones fit securely in your ears thanks to winged tips. The headphone works decently as a headset for making cell-phone calls and has an auto-off feature to preserve battery life.

The bad: The ear pieces protrude noticeably from your ears (they’re a little bulky, but don’t feel heavy); battery life tops out at 6 hours.

The bottom line: The Bose SoundSport Wireless is the most comfortable, best overall in-ear Bluetooth sports headphone you can buy right now.