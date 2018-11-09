Delicious prepared food, on-theme tableware and handy tools to make Thanksgiving a little easier.

It’s that time of year again, when hungry relatives amass at the front door, ringing your bell, all before you can say, “Ready, set, bake at 350 degrees!”

A time for good company, conversation and cuisine, Thanksgiving can often be overshadowed by duties in the kitchen and the pressure of presentation. But a day of thanks should be just that — with as little stress and mess as possible. That’s why we’re offering a few heaping helpings of implements to ease the cooking and serving process; a pinch of food and drink options to cut down on preparations; and a handful of special details to effortlessly dress up the family table. Let the holidays begin!

Tools

Chef’n VeggiChop ($20 at chefn.com). Who says Thanksgiving prep has to be all work and no play? Headquartered in Seattle, Chef’n excels at making kitchen tools that are both efficient and whimsical. Able to chop everything from crunchy veggies to boneless meats, the VeggiChop’s mechanism is powered by pulling the top ring — just like a wind-up toy!

Fishs Eddy Storage Bowl in Orange Flower ($9 at Click! Design That Fits, West Seattle and fishseddy.com). This cheerfully decorated glass bowl is on-point for the fall season and also acts as a holiday triple threat. Utilize it to mix ingredients for a homemade dish; place it on your table to serve up your family’s favorites; and pop on the lid post-feast to store and enjoy leftovers long after the in-laws leave.

Wüsthof Classic 2-Piece Carving Set ($100 at Mrs. Cook’s, University Village, and mrscooks.com). Deciding who gets to carve the turkey can be tough, but the act of carving shouldn’t be. Forged by a family-owned company in Germany, this classic carving knife-and-fork set will smoothly slice through a bird or roast like butter. Made from stainless steel, and with a lifetime warranty, this set will last for many holidays to come.

Williams Sonoma Professional Copper Roaster with Rack ($150 at williams-sonoma.com). Cook your bird to perfection in a warm-hued copper roaster that complements the season. Lined with stainless steel for durability, and bonded with aluminum for an even heat, this piece of cookware is up to the task of a holiday meal. Bonus? It’s also pretty enough to serve from at the table.

Blanchet House Walnut Cheese Board ($85 at madehereonline.com). Portland-based MadeHere showcases goods made in the Pacific Northwest (a shop in Pioneer Square solely for Seattle-based makers opened earlier this year). This beautifully handmade board carved from walnut is perfect for prepping and serving, and supports a Northwest craftsman and a good cause: Blanchet’s residential program in Oregon helps men recover from addiction and learn new skills, such as woodworking.

Prepared food & drinks

A la Mode Pies ($32 at A la Mode Pies, Phinney Ridge and West Seattle, and alamodeseattle.com). When it comes to dessert, nothing says Thanksgiving more than pie. Seattle company A la Mode Pies offers a variety of fillings to choose from — including classic pumpkin, bourbon butterscotch and French apple — and lets you pre-order (highly recommended), taking the day’s stress down a notch.

Fainting Goat Cranberry Orange Sorbetto Pint ($9–$13 at Fainting Goat Gelato, Wallingford). Well-suited for dessert on the lighter side (or a palate cleanser between courses), these locally made gelato and sorbetto pints are just the ticket for a family gathering. Though there are dozens of flavors to choose from, we lean towards seasonal Cranberry Orange — it’s like fall on a spoon.

Sea Wolf Baguette ($3.75 at Sea Wolf, Fremont). Bread is life. Whether for appetizers, sides or simply on the table with butter, no holiday meal is complete without everyone’s favorite carb. Sea Wolf, run by two brothers from Washington, makes its delicious, crunchy loaves daily at its craft bakery.

Dragon’s Head Wild Fermented Cider ($15 at area grocers including Thriftway West Seattle, West Seattle, and dragonsheadcider.com). Nestled on Vashon Island is the picturesque Dragon’s Head Farm, which produces a variety of ciders from its orchards. Luckily, the farm distributes its cider beyond the island, making it easy to pick up a last-minute bottle for a festive gathering. For those who favor tart over sweet, the Wild Fermented is the apple of our eye.

Rachel’s Blood Orange Ginger Beer Growler ($16–$29 at Rachel’s Ginger Beer locations or $78 for a four-pack of 32-ounce bottles at rachelsgingerbeer.com). The Seattle institution’s ginger beers hit all the right notes when it comes to quenching the thirst of numerous guests. The blood orange flavor is a crowd favorite that’s both pretty in a glass and delightfully tasty. It’s a fun beverage option for those under 21 or designated drivers, or used as a mixer.

Table décor

Endearment Napkin Rings ($20 each at Flora and Henri, Pioneer Square, and shopsirmadam.com). Make a place for everyone at the table with these sweetly engraved brass napkin rings that read “Mother,” “Father,” “Daughter,” “Son,” “Sweetie” and more. Elegantly designed, they’re an endearing detail that spruces up a place setting.

Areaware Totem Candles in Orange ($12–$20 at Moorea Seal, downtown, and areaware.com). Light up your meal with these modern paraffin wax candles in an earthy orange to complement your Thanksgiving spread. Available in three sizes, the candles come unscented so as not to compete with the delicious aromas from the kitchen.

Dubost Olivewood Flatware ($320 for a 20-piece set at Sur La Table, downtown, and surlatable.com). The local kitchen experts at Sur La Table serve up an array of culinary gadgets and dining décor, but this tastefully carved flatware made in France really takes the turkey. A stunning combination of olivewood and stainless steel, the set is refined and, best of all, dishwasher safe.

The Stemmery Thanksgiving Arrangement ($100 at thestemmery.com). Nothing beats a bouquet of fresh flowers for centerpiece impact. Up your tablescape wow-factor with a seasonal arrangement from Seattle-area florist The Stemmery. Keep things modern with muted neutrals and warm tones, or opt to punch it up with traditional autumnal shades. Order soon for delivery by Nov. 20.

Design Imports Foxes Ceramic Salt & Pepper Shakers ($14 at amazon.com). Vintage-inspired, these darling fox salt and pepper shakers are a clever addition to the Thanksgiving table. Handpainted in the vibrant colors of the fall season, the adorable ceramic pair will add both smiles and seasoning to your favorite holiday dishes.