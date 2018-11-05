Chow down and look good in these Thanksgiving styles for men and women.

For a food-based holiday, don clothing that is both chic and comfortable. Or just toss formality out the window and embrace the day for what it is — a chance to chow down and watch football. Here are four finds for men and women.

Garnish Hazel Pant in Hot Tamale ($188 at garnishapparel.com). Made in Portland with an elastic waistband and wide legs, these polished red pants will keep you comfy from hors d’oeuvres to dessert.

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Colorblock Pleated Midi Skirt ($99 at Nordstrom). A perfect piece for any party from Thanksgiving to New Year’s, this skirt, designed in collaboration with fashion blogger Blair Eadie, is both festive and comfortable. An elastic waist and extensive pleating keep it comfortable without any worries about a full tummy showing. In sizes XXS petite–2X.

Naadam Men’s 100% Cashmere Sweatpants ($175 at naadam.co). Sweats at dinner? You can, indeed, look polished in sweatpants with this soft and refined cashmere version from a new company committed to sustainability and manufacturing transparency.

MeUndies Unisex Onesie ($70 at meundies.com). When you’re ready to throw in the towel at the end of a massive meal, jump into this onesie made from the softest cotton out there. Now you’re ready for some football.