Get high-tech this Christmas and Hanukkah with the latest and greatest electronics and gadgets for staying connected — and zoning out. Here are our picks for the top tech gifts for the 2019 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest (denoted with an L).

Ubio Labs 10,000mAh Portable Charger Kit ($30 at costco.com): Lightweight, with a minimalist design, this locally designed charger gives you extra power on the go. (L)

Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro ($150 at Best Buy and soundcore.com): Advanced true-wireless performance is now available at a sub-$200 price with these new comfortable and compact earbuds. (L)

Vizio 2.1 Sound Bar ($150 at vizio.com): Fill a compact living room or bedroom with rich sound and booming bass with this soundbar that comes with a new, extra-slim subwoofer that can tuck into corner or even slide under a chair.

Google Nest Hub Max ($229 at store.google.com): Google adds a better speaker, a bigger screen and a camera that automatically pan, tilts and zooms for making video calls while you make dinner or bounce the baby.

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand ($50 at target.com): The sleek design of this high-speed, compact wireless phone charger lets it blend into any room of the house. Available in black or white.

Sony Turntable with Bluetooth Connectivity ($148 at amazon.com): Old meets new in the best way. Listen to your records via your wireless speakers with this Bluetooth-enabled record player that can also rip records via a USB connection.

Anker Nebula Capsule II Projector ($580 at anker.com): Compact projectors keep getting better, as seen in this high-def option that comes with Android TV built in. It has 2.5 hours of battery life and voice controls, and provides instant access to hundreds of apps such as YouTube and Hulu. (L)

Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses ($200 at bose.com): Ditch the awkward wireless earbuds. Bose-quality speakers — that can only be heard by you — are built into the arms of these sunglasses. Two styles are available.

NanoLeaf Canvas Smarter Kit ($200 at us-shop.nanoleaf.me): Create soothing or energizing lightscapes with this kit that includes 12 programable panels you can arrange in any configuration.

Apple iPad (starting at $329): The latest model gets a 10.2-inch screen and a Smart Connector hookup so you can attach an Apple Keyboard, creating a versatile workspace.

Amazon Echo Flex ($25 at amazon.com): Bring Alexa voice controls to any room of the house that has an outlet with this petite new Echo plug. (L)

Casper Glow Light ($129 at casper.com): Wind down at night more naturally with this new light that gradually dims. Wiggle it for low ambient light or twist it for a boost of brightness.

Logitech Doodle Collection Wireless Mouse ($30 at logitech.com): Make computer work more fun with this collection of whimsically designed wireless mice with an 18-month battery included.

Glamcor Riki Skinny ($195 at glamcor.com): At only 1.5 pounds, this super-bright mirror is easy to take along on your travels or use at home for perfect makeup application.

Tile Sticker ($40 for two or $100 for eight plus a free Google Nest Mini at thetileapp.com): Stick these new mini Tiles to whatever you have trouble finding — the remote, a glasses case or the collar of your cat that’s always sneaking away.