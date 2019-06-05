It’s the end of term and summer is near! But it’s also time to bid a fond farewell to the teachers who got you through the school year.

Show your appreciation with a small gift that lets them know they earned an A+ in your grade book.

Urban Outfitters Mini Vacuum ($16 at urbanoutfitters.com). Adorable and practical, this little vac — available in the shape of a ladybug or a toadstool — sucks away dust, crumbs and pencil shavings, making it a perfect addition to a teacher’s desk.

Olympic Candle Company Kitchen Candle ($20 at olympiccandle.com). These Seattle-made candles, held in reusable aquamarine glass jars, will add some hygge to her home. Choose from an array of scents, including Fresh Brewed Coffee and Douglas Fir.

Dolcetta Caramels ($10 at The Handmade Showroom, downtown, and dolcetta-sweets.com). Say thank you with delicious, locally made caramels. Available in Salty or Espresso, each sweetly designed box contains nine melt-in-your-mouth pieces.

Botton Key Holder ($20 at thebotton.com). Designed in Seattle, this minimalist brass and English bridle leather keyring is available in three shades and makes a choice gift for the busy professor on the go.

BSIRI Branch & Twig Pencils ($6.25 for 12 at amazon.com). A teacher can never have too many pencils. Pre-sharpened and ready to use, these memorable pencils are made from real tree branches, and each one is unique (just like his students).

Paper Hammer One Good Idea Notebook ($12–$20 at Paper Hammer, downtown, and paper-hammer.com). Your teachers are full of good ideas! Give them a place to write down all their thoughts with this notebook that is pressed and bound in Tieton, Washington.

Baggu Reusable Bags ($12 at baggu.com). Educators carry books, supplies and more back and forth on a daily basis. Help make their trips easier by presenting them with a colorful bag that holds up to 30 pounds and is made from 40% recycled nylon. Oh, and they’re super-cute too.