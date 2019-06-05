By
Special to Explore

It’s the end of term and summer is near! But it’s also time to bid a fond farewell to the teachers who got you through the school year.

Show your appreciation with a small gift that lets them know they earned an A+ in your grade book.

Urban Outfitters Mini Vacuum ($16 at urbanoutfitters.com). Adorable and practical, this little vac — available in the shape of a ladybug or a toadstool — sucks away dust, crumbs and pencil shavings, making it a perfect addition to a teacher’s desk.

Olympic Candle Company Kitchen Candle
Olympic Candle Company Kitchen Candle

Olympic Candle Company Kitchen Candle ($20 at olympiccandle.com). These Seattle-made candles, held in reusable aquamarine glass jars, will add some hygge to her home. Choose from an array of scents, including Fresh Brewed Coffee and Douglas Fir.

Dolcetta Caramels
Dolcetta Caramels

Dolcetta Caramels ($10 at The Handmade Showroom, downtown, and dolcetta-sweets.com). Say thank you with delicious, locally made caramels. Available in Salty or Espresso, each sweetly designed box contains nine melt-in-your-mouth pieces.

Botton Key Holders
Botton Key Holders

Botton Key Holder ($20 at thebotton.com). Designed in Seattle, this minimalist brass and English bridle leather keyring is available in three shades and makes a choice gift for the busy professor on the go.

BSIRI Branch & Twig Pencils
BSIRI Branch & Twig Pencils

BSIRI Branch & Twig Pencils ($6.25 for 12 at amazon.com). A teacher can never have too many pencils. Pre-sharpened and ready to use, these memorable pencils are made from real tree branches, and each one is unique (just like his students).

Paper Hammer One Good Idea Notebook
Paper Hammer One Good Idea Notebook

Paper Hammer One Good Idea Notebook ($12–$20 at Paper Hammer, downtown, and paper-hammer.com). Your teachers are full of good ideas! Give them a place to write down all their thoughts with this notebook that is pressed and bound in Tieton, Washington.

Baggu Reusable Bag
Baggu Reusable Bag

Baggu Reusable Bags ($12 at baggu.com). Educators carry books, supplies and more back and forth on a daily basis. Help make their trips easier by presenting them with a colorful bag that holds up to 30 pounds and is made from 40% recycled nylon. Oh, and they’re super-cute too.

Nia Martin

Most Read Stories