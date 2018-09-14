Clean lines and neutral colors create a sophisticated line for the big-box store.
Black, gray, navy and white — that’s the main color palette of Target’s latest house line, Prologue, which launched today. Sounds like it will fit in perfectly in Seattle.
The line aims for minimalist-chic, with midi dresses, boxy sweaters and classic work blouses. The office-friendly line features elevated materials such as satin, crepe and textured twill, and comes in sizes 0-16, with many pieces up to 26W.
The collection ranges in price from $13–$50 and can be found in stores and at target.com.
Most Read Stories
- Orca J50 presumed dead but NOAA continues search WATCH
- Ailing orca J50 is likely dead, says lead researcher, as NOAA ramps up search
- Bellevue IT firm ordered to pay employees $300,000 after violating H-1B visa rules
- NOAA lays plan to capture ailing orca J50, announces public meetings
- Bezos targets homeless families, under-served preschoolers with $2 billion fund, but details are few