Clean lines and neutral colors create a sophisticated line for the big-box store.

Black, gray, navy and white — that’s the main color palette of Target’s latest house line, Prologue, which launched today. Sounds like it will fit in perfectly in Seattle.

The line aims for minimalist-chic, with midi dresses, boxy sweaters and classic work blouses. The office-friendly line features elevated materials such as satin, crepe and textured twill, and comes in sizes 0-16, with many pieces up to 26W.

The collection ranges in price from $13–$50 and can be found in stores and at target.com.