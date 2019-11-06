Target is getting a jump on the holiday shopping season again this year with its Black Friday “Preview Sale,” a two-day event running Nov. 8–9. Last year’s sale included items such as Instant Pots, TVs and Beats headphones at the store’s Black Friday prices. The Black Friday ad features the Instant Pot 6-quart Duo Nova for $65 ($35 off) and Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones for $130 ($170 off), so it’s likely you can scoop up those savings during the Preview Sale rather than waiting for Black Friday.

Target says its adding four times more items to its early sale than it had last year, likely to make up for the shortened shopping season between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

The Black Friday circular also includes TVs for as little as $70, $20 Amazon Fire TV sticks, 50% off games, buy-two-get-one-free books, 50% off a slew of toys and much, much more for the sale running Nov. 28–30 in stores and at target.com.