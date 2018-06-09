Avoid the most popular (and crowded) hiking spots by venturing farther afield with an overnight trip.

The area’s gorgeous hiking trails are one of the main reasons people flock to Seattle. Avoid the most popular (and crowded) spots by venturing farther afield with an overnight trip. This gear will help you tread your own trail.

CasusGrill ($15 at acehardware.com). This new, award-winning, single-use grill is a clever feat of modern design. Made from cardboard, charcoal, lava stone and bamboo, it’s ready to use five minutes after lighting and cooks for an hour. When you’re done, just toss the biodegradable materials into the firepit and leave no trash behind.

Kavu Shapiro Rope Bag ($75 at Kavu, Ballard, and kavu.com). Show off some fun flair while boating or rock climbing with this locally designed backpack that features a space-themed popsicle print and enough room to hold your ropes and other gear. An attached protective tarp keeps your rope out of the dirt, and the whole thing can be compressed for easy carrying.

ENO DoubleNest Pride Hammock ($80 at rei.com). Add some color and pride to the campground with this two-person hammock that packs down to the size of a grapefruit. It’s made from high-strength nylon with triple interlocking stitching — but it’s the festive design that really makes it stand out.

Poler x Pendleton 2+ Tent ($225 at polerstuff.com). Tents don’t have to blend in. Portland-based Poler proved this with its two-person (plus gear) tent that features an uber-chic Pendleton print. It includes two vestibules and a rainfly for camping in wet Northwest weather.