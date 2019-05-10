Washington will get its third Macy’s Backstage outlet when it opens in the Tacoma Mall on Saturday, May 18.

Macy’s Backstage spaces are located within Macy’s stores, but offer merchandise priced at 20 to 80 percent off traditional department store prices.

Macy’s opened two Backstage locations — in the Alderwood Mall and at Westfield Southcenter — last June, the first two Backstage locations in the state of Washington.

The new Tacoma outlet will have about 12,000 square feet of dedicated retail space and will live on the second level of the Macy’s store. It will include apparel for men, women and children, as well as housewares, home textiles and décor, cosmetics, hair and nail care, gifts, jewelry, shoes, designer handbags, accessories and activewear.

The grand opening will be celebrated with a $20 rewards card for the first 100 customers and special events throughout the day.